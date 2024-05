DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Fourth quarter trading update delivers earnings growth supporting a 9% target dividend increase

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Fourth quarter trading update delivers earnings growth supporting a 9% target dividend increase 01-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 May 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Fourth quarter trading update delivers earnings growth supporting a 9% target dividend increase Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides a trading update for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 ("Q4" or the "Quarter") and the year ended 31 March 2024 ("FY24"). Q4 dividend level maintained, with continued strong leasing performance and confidence in outlook enabling a special dividend relating to FY24 and an increase in the FY25 target dividend Dividend Dividend per Comment period share In line with target, fully covered by EPRA earnings per share[1] of 1.5p Q4 1.375p Increasing aggregate FY24 dividends per share from 5.5p to 5.8p, fully covered by unaudited FY24 special 0.3p EPRA earnings for FY24 of 5.8p (FY23: 5.6p) FY25 target 6.0p Represents a 9% increase from FY24 target of 5.5p and an 8.1% yield based on the prevailing 74p share price[2]

Strong leasing activity, with 15% reversion available, continues to support rental growth and underpins higher fully-covered dividends

-- Like-for-like[3] ERV has increased by 0.8% since 31 December 2023, driven primarily by rental growth inthe industrial sector. Portfolio ERV (GBP49.4m) exceeds passing rent (GBP43.1m) by 15% (31 December 2023: 15%)demonstrating the portfolio's significant reversionary potential

-- Like-for-like passing rent increased by 1.7% during the Quarter driven by resilient occupier demand forspace across all sectors of the Company's portfolio.

-- Three rent reviews were settled during the Quarter, on average, 7% ahead of ERV and 29% above previouspassing rent.

-- Thirteen new leases and regears were also signed securing GBP1.4m of annual rent which increased propertycapital value by GBP2.0m

-- EPRA occupancy[4] has increased to 92% (31 December 2023: 91%), rising to 94% when the 2% of ERV vacantthat is currently under offer to let or sell is excluded. A further 1% of ERV is subject to refurbishment.

Valuations now stabilised across the Company's c.GBP590m portfolio

-- The valuation of the Company's diversified portfolio of 155 assets of GBP589.1m remained flat on alike-for-like basis during the Quarter, net of a GBP2.0m valuation increase from active asset management activity(Q3: GBP1.0m increase from asset management)

-- Q4 net asset value ("NAV") total return per share[5] of 1.6%

-- NAV per share of 93.4p (31 Dec 2023: also 93.3p) with a NAV of GBP411.8m (31 Dec 2023: GBP411.2m)

Asset recycling continues to generate aggregate proceeds in excess of valuation

-- During the Quarter an office building in Derby and industrial units in Weybridge and Milton Keynes weresold for an aggregate GBP16.1m, 11% ahead of their 31 December 2023 valuations

-- Since the Quarter end, a former car showroom in Redhill and an industrial property in Warrington havebeen sold for GBP11.3m, 49% ahead of their 31 December 2023 valuations

-- Proceeds of all disposals are being used to reduce variable rate borrowings Redevelopment and refurbishment activity continues to be accretive with an expected yield on cost above average cost of borrowing

-- GBP0.9m of capital expenditure undertaken during the Quarter, expected to enhance the assets' valuationsand environmental credentials and, once let, increase rents to give a yield on cost of at least 7%, ahead of theCompany's marginal cost of borrowing

-- Weighted average energy performance certificate rating has improved to C(52) (31 Dec 2023: C(54)) withre-ratings being carried out across 11 assets

Prudent debt levels

-- Net gearing[6] was 29.2% loan-to-value as of 31 March 2024 (31 Dec 2023: 30.6%). Property disposalssince the Quarter end, detailed above, have reduced pro-forma net gearing to 27.9%, drawing the LTV closer to theCompany's 25% medium-term target

-- GBP179.0m of drawn debt comprising GBP140m (78%) of fixed rate debt and GBP39m (22%) drawn under the Company'savailable revolving credit facility ("RCF")

-- Weighted average cost of aggregate borrowings has decreased to 4.1% (31 December 2023: 4.3%) due toproceeds from the disposal of properties being used to repay the RCF

-- Fixed rate debt facilities have a weighted average term of 6.0 years and a weighted average cost of 3.4%offering significant medium-term interest rate risk mitigation Dividend increase

On announcing the 9% increase in the prospective target[7] rate of annual dividend per share from 5.5p to 6.0p and a special dividend which increased the FY24 dividend from 5.5p to 5.8p, David MacLellan, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said:

"These dividend increases, which are expected to be fully covered by net rental income, reflect the improving earnings characteristics of the Company's portfolio with recent asset management initiatives and the disposal of vacant properties increasing occupancy and crystallising rental growth. Our Investment Manager continues to control costs tightly, while the Company's substantially fixed-rate debt profile is keeping borrowing costs below the current market rate.

"The Board's objective is, as previously stated, to continue to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis, at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy."

The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.375p per share on 29 February 2024 relating to the quarter ended 31 December 2023. The Board has approved a fourth interim dividend per share of 1.675p for the Quarter, comprising the previous target dividend of 1.375p and a fifth interim (special) dividend of 0.3p, both payable on 31 May 2024 to shareholders on the register on 10 May 2024, which will be designated as property income distributions ("PID").

Net asset value

The Company's unaudited NAV at 31 March 2024 was GBP411.8m, or approximately 93.4p per share:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 December 2023 93.3 411.2 Valuation decreases (0.1) (0.5) Profit on disposal 0.3 1.4 Costs of aborted property acquisitions[8] (0.2) (0.9) - - EPRA earnings for the Quarter 1.5 6.7 Interim dividend paid[9] during the Quarter relating to Q3 (1.4) (6.1) NAV at 31 March 2024 93.4 411.8

The unaudited NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 31 March 2024 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in unaudited NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.375p per share during the Quarter, but as usual this does not include any provision for the approved dividends totalling 1.675p per share to be paid on 31 May 2024. Investment Manager's commentary

Corporate activity

The Board of CREI believes strongly in the benefits of diversification in mitigating property and sector specific risk, while still delivering dividends that are fully covered by recurring earnings. The Board also remains firm in its belief that this strategy of spreading the risk is well suited to long-term investors in real estate and sets CREI apart from the single sector funds which have dominated the market over the last few years.

On 19 January 2024 the Company announced a potential all-share merger with API ("the Merger") but at General Meetings on 27 March 2024, while the majority of API shareholders supported the Merger, the final count was below the requisite 75% needed to pass, meaning the Merger did not proceed.

Immediately after this vote our Chairman, David MacLellan, made the following statement:

"Having heeded clear calls from the market regarding the need for consolidation amongst the listed REITs, we worked with our investment manager and the API board of directors ("API Board") to negotiate what we believed to be a fair deal for all shareholders of both API and CREI. Our proposal was fully aligned with the existing investment strategies of both companies and structured on a net tangible asset ("NTA")-to-NTA basis to ensure that the exchange ratio was based upon the latest respective underlying property valuations. Furthermore, it was unanimously recommended by the API Board and allowed both API and CREI shareholders to benefit from the long-term benefits of being invested in a combined business which brought together two highly complementary portfolios, with a growing and fully covered dividend.

"We are therefore disappointed that despite the majority of votes cast being in favour of the Merger at the API Meetings, this was not enough to meet the 75% threshold required to approve the Merger. In fact, shareholders accounting for just 14% of API's register proved sufficient to prevent the resolutions passing. These votes were, we understand, primarily from institutional investors who believe a 'managed wind-down' of API's portfolio will better protect shareholder value, despite the API Board clearly and publicly setting out the flaws in this conclusion." Market update

