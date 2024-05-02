EQS-Ad-hoc: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Personnel

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. announces change in CEO position



02-May-2024

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. announces change in CEO position Munich, May 2, 2024 European Healthcare Acquisitions & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC") received the resignation letter from Dr. Cornelius H. Baur as an executive director, the chief executive officer ("CEO") and the compliance officer of EHC with immediate effect, as he would like to pursue another supervisory board position of a listed company. The remaining five members of EHC's board of directors today appointed the current chief investment officer and now sole executive director, Dr. Thomas Rudolph, also as CEO and compliance officer. Stefan Winners, chairman of the board, Peer M. Schatz, Dr. Stefan Oschmann and Dr. Axel Herberg remain non-executive directors of EHC. ----------- About EHC EHC is an operators-led special purpose acquisition company. With its exclusive focus on healthcare, EHC is the first of its kind in Europe and benefits from excellent investment opportunities driven by the market's underlying fundamentals and an excellent value creation potential. In addition, the Sponsors have created a novel structure which materially innovates the special purpose vehicle concept to allow a very attractive alignment of interests of all stakeholders. Media Enquiries EHC FGS Global Kai Peter Rath +49 171 861 98 06 kai.rath@fgsglobal.com Important Notice This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.



