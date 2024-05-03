ALD SA: Ayvens: Integration proceeding well and Q1 2024 financial results in line with plans

Q1 2024 RESULTS

Leasing contract and Services margins at EUR 706.6 million, up 30.6% vs. Q1 2023, driven by the consolidation of LeasePlan and up 16.0% vs. Q4 20231, on the back of stabilizing underlying margins2, materialization in P&L of synergies with LeasePlan and limited non-recurring items

Used car sales (UCS) result per unit at EUR 1,6613 in Q1 2024 excluding the impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and Purchase Price Allocation (PPA), stable vs. Q4 2023 (EUR 1,706). UCS result per unit at EUR 626 including the impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA

Cost to income ratio4 at 67.7%, improving from 68.4% in Q4 2023

Cost of risk5 at 25 bps vs. 19 bps in Q4 2023

Net income (group share) at EUR 187.8 million, up from EUR 28.2m in Q4 2023, which was impacted by various non-recurring items

Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE)6 at 9.6%

Earnings per share7 at EUR 0.20

Earning assets8 up 12.5%9 vs. end March 2023, underpinned by the sharp increase in vehicle value

CET1 ratio at 12.3% as at end March 2024



On 3 May 2024, Tim Albertsen, CEO of Ayvens, commenting on the Q1 2024 Group results, stated:

"I am glad that Ayvens started 2024 on a positive note in several aspects, which puts us in a strong position to achieve our objectives.

First, in a mixed economic environment, where demand slowed, we recorded good Q1 2024 financial results and a clear upturn on the previous quarter, despite the weakening of the BEV10 used car market. This promising performance reflects the solidity of our business model, as well as our agility and our capacity to swiftly implement our strategic roadmap.

Meanwhile, we recorded synergies from the LeasePlan acquisition for the first time in our income statement this quarter. This demonstrates the power of scale and the high potential for value creation for our stakeholders. Thanks to our unrivalled leadership, not only are we buying and selling more efficiently, but we're also strengthening our competitive edge.

Finally, the obtention in March, of regulatory approvals to proceed with the merger and streamlining of our operations is a key milestone, allowing us to accelerate the integration and to deliver further synergies.

All this has been achieved thanks to the hard work of our teams, who have demonstrated the utmost team spirit and commitment to this transformational journey."

PROGRESS ON LEASEPLAN INTEGRATION

Streamlining the Group's organization

Ayvens reached a key milestone in its integration journey, with the obtention of the Declaration of No-Objection (DNO) from the European Central Bank and the Dutch National Bank in March 2024. The DNO enables Ayvens to start the merger of legal entities in overlapping countries and to implement the new central and local organization structure and the local IT integration, expected to stretch well into 2025. With the relocation of offices already effective in 5 countries and the new brand now rolled out in 12 countries, Ayvens is laying the foundations for the efficient execution of its roadmap and the generation of costs synergies.

Rolling out the most powerful remarketing platform

'Ayvens Carmarket', which now combines ALD and LeasePlan's remarketing capabilities in a single state-of-the-art digital application, is the most powerful platform targeting traders and car dealers in Europe. With 93,000 cars sold through the platform in Q1 202411, up from c. 60,000 cars per quarter in 2023, Ayvens Carmarket is instrumental in optimizing and broadening secondary market opportunities. Scale definitely matters in this field: the enhanced catalogue, underpinned by the most innovative functionalities, is one of the largest in Europe, which helped lift the number of bids per vehicle by 31% in Q1 2024, compared to the 2023 monthly average. Thanks to the large geographical footprint, Ayvens exported c. 23,000 vehicles in Q1 2024, thus balancing the trends in each of its core markets.

Buying more efficiently

Synergies from the LeasePlan acquisition materialized for the first time in Ayvens' income statement this quarter. While most of the EUR 20 million synergies12 recorded in Q1 2024 came from procurement, other synergy streams such as insurance also contributed, showcasing the power of scale. Ayvens is on track to achieve EUR 120 million P&L pre-tax synergies over the full year 2024.

In March 2024, Ayvens and Stellantis signed a framework agreement for the provision of up to 500,000 vehicles across Europe over 3 years. Thanks to this unique and flexible agreement with one of the world's leading automakers, Ayvens, as #1 global multi-brand and multi-channel car leasing player, ensures more competitive pricing for its clients and enhances its capacity to leverage its new scale and buying power to achieve better value and synergies for all of its stakeholders.





Q1 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Asset growth driven by sharp increase in vehicle value

Earning assets increased by 12.5% year-on-year13 to EUR 52.7 billion as at 31 March 2024. Growth was primarily driven by inflation on car prices and the transition to EV, which have a higher value than ICE cars.

Ayvens' total fleet increased by +1.1%14 vs. end March 2023, at 3,386 thousand. The slower pace compared to 31 December 2023 reflects Ayvens' strategy to prioritize sustainable profitability over volume growth and to allocate its resources according to its financial targets.

Fleet management contracts decreased by -3.4% vs. March 2023, to reach 686 thousand vehicles as at 31 March 2024.

Full-service leasing contracts reached 2,699 thousand vehicles as at end March 2024, up +2.4% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. Thanks to increased registrations of new cars, the order book continued its normalization from the peak observed at the end of 2022, while remaining at a high level.

EV penetration reached 36%15 of new passenger car registrations in Q1 2024 vs. 30% in Q1 2023 and stable vs. the full year 2023. Ayvens' BEV and PHEV16 penetration stood at 22% and 14% respectively in Q1 2024.





Income statement17

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. Var. % In EUR million



Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023 Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023 Total contracts ('000) 3,386 1,815 1,571 86.5% Full-service leasing contracts 2,699 1,473 1,226 83.3% Fleet management contracts 686 342 344 100.7% In EUR million Leasing contract margin 282.4 367.1 (84.6) -23.1% Services margin 424.2 174.1 250.1 143.7% Leasing contract & Services margins 706.6 541.1 165.5 30.6% Used car sales result 95.0 190.5 (95.5) -50.1% Gross Operating Income 801.7 731.6 70.0 9.6% Total operating expenses (489.6) (260.5) (229.2) 88.0% Cost / Income ratio excl. UCS18 69.3% 48.1% Cost of risk19) (33.1) (8.8) (24.3) 277.0% Non-recurring income (expenses) 9.0 (20.6) 29.6 -143.7% Operating result 287.9 441.7 (153.9) -34.8% Share of profit of associates and jointly controlled entities 1.5 0.8 0.7 89.6% Profit before tax 289.4 442.6 (153.2) -34.6% Income tax expense (90.5) (125.6) 35.1 -27.9% Result from discontinued operations 0.0 0.0 0.0 Non-controlling interests (11.1) (1.5) (9.6) 654.2% Net Income group share 187.8 315.5 (127.7) -40.5%

In a mixed economic environment, Ayvens recorded a clear upturn on the previous quarter, driven by the stabilization of its underlying margins20 and higher used car sales results. Non-recurring items were more limited in Q1 2024.

Leasing contract and Services margins

Taken together, Leasing contract and Services margins (Total margins) reached EUR 706.6 million in Q1 2024, an increase of +16.0% compared to Q4 2023 and +30.6% compared to Q1 2023 (LeasePlan was not consolidated in Q1 2023).

Underlying margins increased by +3.7% in euros compared to Q4 2023, supported by the ongoing measures to defend margins and by synergies from the LeasePlan acquisition, mainly procurement and revenues synergies, for EUR 20 million21. Underlying margins22 stabilized at 522 bps of average earning assets, compared to 515 bps in Q4 2023.

Non-recurring items totalled EUR +23.5 million in Q1 2024, a more limited amount than in previous quarters (EUR -49.5 million in Q4 2023 and EUR +192.9 million in Q1 2023):

Fleet revaluation and reduction in depreciation costs of EUR +17.6 million vs. EUR +107.1 million in Q4 2023 and EUR +174.4 million in Q1 2023. The impact is limited in Q1 2024, owing to the normalizing used car market;

Marked to market (MtM) of derivatives for EUR +9.5 million in Q1 2024 vs. EUR -137.4 million in Q4 2023. The positive variation is driven by the increase in interest rates, partially offset by pull to par. The stock of MtM of derivatives was EUR +87 million as at 31 March 2024.

Ayvens holds a book of derivatives whose purpose is to hedge the interest and foreign exchange rates exposure, when the profile of funding cannot be matched with that of the lease contract portfolio. While the Group is economically hedged, there can be accounting mismatches as operating leases do not qualify for hedge accounting under IFRS rules and hence associated derivatives (receiver of floating rates) are fair valued through income statement. MtM of derivatives results from interest rate movements (e.g. as net receiver of floating rate, positive MtM when interest rates rise) and reverses towards the derivative's maturity (pull to par). The sensitivity of the derivatives portfolio23 to a +10 / -10 bps parallel shift as at 31 March 2024 was stable compared to 31 December 2023, at EUR +10 million/EUR -10 million in the income statement;

Hyperinflation in Turkey was EUR -1.7 million vs. EUR -26.5 million in Q4 2023 and EUR +18.5 million in Q1 2023;

PPA impact was EUR -1.9 million vs. EUR +7.3 million in Q4 2023.

Used car sales results

Ayvens' Q1 2024 UCS result reached EUR +95.0 million, lower than Q1 2023's exceptionally high level of EUR +190.5 million but better than the Q4 2023 amount (EUR -3.5 million). 152 thousand cars were sold in Q1 2024, stable vs. Q4 2023. Q1 2024 UCS results were driven by:

The normalization of the used car market: Ayvens' UCS result per unit 24 excluding the negative impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA came in at EUR 1,661 per unit in Q1 2024, down vs. EUR 3,102 per unit in Q1 2023 but stable compared to Q4 2023 (EUR 1,706 per unit). The stability vs. the previous quarter actually results from: i) the continued weakness of the BEV used car market, offset by ii) the strong used car sales results on ICE 25 and PHEV;

excluding the negative impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA came in at EUR 1,661 per unit in Q1 2024, down vs. EUR 3,102 per unit in Q1 2023 but stable compared to Q4 2023 (EUR 1,706 per unit). The stability vs. the previous quarter actually results from: i) the continued weakness of the BEV used car market, offset by ii) the strong used car sales results on ICE and PHEV; The negative impact of reduction in depreciation costs in previous quarters: EUR -89.7 million, vs. EUR -42.7 million in Q1 2023 and EUR -191.2 million in Q4 2023;

The PPA amortization at EUR -67.3 million vs. EUR -67.0 million in Q4 2023 (none in Q1 2023).

Including the negative impact of reduction in depreciation costs in previous quarters and of PPA, UCS result per unit was EUR 626 in Q1 2024 vs. EUR 2,535 per unit in Q1 2023 and EUR -24 per unit in Q4 2023.

As at 31 March 2024, the Group's stock of reduction in depreciation costs yet to be reversed over the coming years was EUR 529.8 million, of which EUR 241.6 million yet to be reversed by the end of 2024, hence having a negative impact on future UCS results.

Consequently, Ayvens' Gross Operating Income (GOI) reached EUR 801.7 million in Q1 2024, up 9.6% vs. Q1 2023 and up by 32.4% vs. Q4 2023, despite the negative impact of reduction in depreciation costs (net of the impact on UCS results) and PPA at EUR -157.0 million on GOI in Q1 2024.

Operating expenses

In Q1 2024, Ayvens' operating expenses amounted to EUR 489.6 million, up from EUR 260.5 million in the same period last year, due to the consolidation of LeasePlan, but down sequentially (-5.3% vs. Q4 2023).

Cost to achieve (CTA) accounted for EUR 25.7 million, while rebranding costs were EUR 1.7 million. Excluding these non-recurring items, operating expenses increased by +2.6% vs. Q4 2023 but the Cost/Income ratio excl. UCS result improved to 67.7% (from 68.4% in Q4 2023).

Cost of risk

Impairment charges on receivables came in at EUR 33.1 million in Q1 2024, compared to EUR 24.4 million in Q4 2023 and the exceptionally low Q1 2023 amount of EUR 8.8 million26. The cost of risk27 stood at 25 bps in Q1 2024 (vs. 19 bps in Q4 2023 and 14 bps in Q1 2023). The rise is primarily driven by LeasePlan's alignment on the Group's provisioning methodology.

Net income

Non-recurring result came in at EUR +9.0 million in Q1 2024 vs. EUR -20.6 million in Q1 2023, which was related to the impairment of ALD Russia and ALD Belarus and vs. EUR -14.1 million in Q4 2023, which was driven by a goodwill impairment at Fleetpool, the subscription company in Germany.

Income tax expense came in at EUR 90.5 million, down from EUR 125.6 million in Q1 2023, as a result of lower profit before tax, owing to the normalization of the used car market. The effective tax rate increased to 31.3% from 28.4% in Q1 2023, mainly due to non-deductible expenses related to hyperinflation accounting in Turkey.

Non-controlling interests were EUR -11.1 million vs. EUR -1.5 million in Q1 2023, due to the consolidation, since 22 May 2023, of LeasePlan, whose AT1 coupon payments to third parties are accounted for as non-controlling interests.

Ayvens' net income group share reached EUR 187.8 million in Q1 2024, compared to EUR 28.2 million in Q4 2023, which was primarily impacted by the negative marked-to-market of derivatives. The decrease of 40.5% vs. the exceptionally high base of EUR 315.5 million in Q1 2023 is mainly due to the normalization of the used car market from exceedingly favourable levels.

Diluted Earnings per share28 was EUR 0.20 vs. EUR 0.56 in Q1 2023.

The Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) came in at 9.6% in Q1 2024 vs. 22.5% in Q1 2023.

BALANCE SHEET AND REGULATORY CAPITAL

Financial structure

Group shareholders' equity29 totalled EUR 10.3 billion as at 31 March 2024 (vs. EUR 10.1 billion as at 31 December 2023). Net asset value per share30 (NAV) was EUR 12.59 and net tangible asset value per share (NTAV) was EUR 9.28 as at 31 March 2024, compared to EUR 12.33 and EUR 9.03 respectively as at 31 December 2023.

Total balance sheet increased from EUR 70.3 billion as at 31 December 2023 to EUR 72.9 billion as at 31 March 2024, mainly on the back of the increase in earning assets and cash balances.

Earning assets increased to EUR 52.7 billion as at 31 March 2024, from EUR 52.0 billion as at 31 December 2023. The increase was 12.5% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, underpinned by the continued growth of EV which have a higher value.

Financial debt29 stood at EUR 38.6 billion at the end of March 2024 (vs. EUR 37.6 billion at the end of December 2023), while deposits reached EUR 12.8 billion (EUR 11.8 billion at the end of December 2023). 30% of the financial debt consisted of loans from Societe Generale as at end March 2024.

As part of its active liquidity management strategy, Ayvens continued to diversify its funding by issuing EUR-eq 2.7 billion bonds in Q1 2024, of which a EUR 500 million tranche over 7 years and its first CHF issuance (CHF 220 million over 5 years). The amounts and maturities raised confirm the market's robust appetite for Ayvens debt instruments.

Ayvens announced on 2 May 2024 the redemption of LeasePlan's EUR 500 million Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Callable Capital Securities on 29 May 2024.

Ayvens has a EUR 4 billion to EUR 5 billion funding programme planned for 2024. This programme is well advanced: including the pre-funding in 2023, c. 65% of the programme are already achieved.

The combined entity has access to ample short-term liquidity, with cash holdings at Central bank reaching EUR 4.3 billion and an undrawn committed Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 1.75 billion in place.

Ayvens has strong long-term debt credit ratings from Moody's (A1), S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings (A-).

Regulatory capital

Ayvens' risk-weighted assets (RWA) totalled EUR 59.0 billion as at 31 March 2024 under CRR2/CRD5 rules, with credit risk-weighted assets accounting for 84% of the total. The 2.8% increase compared to 31 December 2023 is mainly explained by fleet growth (EUR +1.0 billion) and the annual update of operational risk on the LeasePlan parameter (EUR +0.4 billion).

Ayvens had strong Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.3%, i.e. around 310 basis points above the regulatory requirement of 9.21%, and Total Capital ratio of 16.1% as at 31 March 2024 (compared to 12.5% and 16.4% respectively as at 31 December 2023).





About Ayvens Ayvens is the leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 14,500 employees across 42 countries, 3.4 million

vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet,

we're leveraging our unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



Find out more at ayvens.com

Appendix

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q Var. Leasing contract revenues 2,659.9 1,256.4 111.7% Leasing Contract Costs - Depreciation (2,008.1) (822.6) 144.1% Leasing Contract Costs - Financing (442.7) (89.8) 392.7% Unrealised Gains/Losses on Financial xxInstruments 73.3 23.1 217.4% Leasing Contract Margin 282.4 367.1 -23.1% Services Revenues 1,414.1 715.9 97.5% Cost of Services Revenues (989.9) (541.8) 82.7% Services Margin 424.2 174.0 143.7% Leasing Contract and Services Margins 706.6 541.1 30.6% Proceeds of Cars Sold 2,157.9 1,127.1 91.5% Cost of Cars Sold (2,062.9) (936.6) 120.2% Used Car Sales result 95.0 190.5 -50.1% Gross Operating Income 801.7 731.6 9.6% Staff Expenses (301.3) (136.7) 120.4% General and Administrative Expenses (140.1) (105.8) 32.5% Depreciation and Amortisation (48.2) (18.0) 167.7% Total Operating Expenses (489.6) (260.5) 88.0% Cost/Income ratio (excl UCS) 69.3% 48.1% Impairment Charges on Receivables (33.1) (8.8) 277.0% Other income 4.2 0.0 Non-Recurring Income (Expenses) 4.8 (20.6) Operating Result 287.9 441.8 -34.8% Share of Profit of Associates and Jointly xxControlled Entities 1.5 0.8 89.6% Profit Before Tax 289.4 442.6 -34.6% Income Tax Expense (90.5) (125.6) -27.9% Profit for the Period 198.9 316.9 -37.2% Net income 198.9 316.9 -37.2% Non-controlling interests (11.1) (1.5) 654.2% Net income group share 187.8 315.5 -40.5%





BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

In EUR million 31 March 2024 31 December 2023 Earning assets 52,733 52,025 o/w Rental fleet 50,528 49,765 o/w Financial lease receivables 2,205 2,260 Cash & Cash deposits with the ECB 4,935 3,997 Intangibles (incl. goodwill) 2,702 2,695 Operating lease and other receivables 7,174 6,536 Other 5,344 5,008 Total assets 72,887 70,261 Group shareholders' equity 11,062 10,826 o/w Group shareholders' equity excl. AT1 10,312 10,076 Tangible shareholders' equity 7,573 7,362 o/w AT131 750 750 Non-controlling interests 536 526 o/w non-controlling interests excl. AT1 29 28 o/w non-controlling interests - AT132 507 498 Total equity 11,598 11,352 Deposits 12,824 11,785 Financial debt 38,621 37,627 Trade and other payables 6,479 6,035 Other liabilities 3,366 3,463 Total liabilities and equity 72,887 70,261





EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Basic EPS Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Existing shares 816,960,428 565,745,096 Shares allocated to cover stock options and shares awarded to staff (839,734) (671,704) Treasury shares in liquidity contracts (143,312) (126,277) End of period number of shares 815,977,382 564,947,115 Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation33 (A) 815,843,462 564,759,155 in EUR million Net income group share 187.8 315.5 Deduction of interest on AT1 capital (18.3) 0.0 Net Income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital (B) 169.5 315.5 . Basic EPS (in EUR) (B/A) 0.21 0.56 Diluted EPS Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Existing shares 816,960,428 565,745,096 Shares issued for no consideration34 17,995,041 0 End of period number of shares 834,955,469 565,745,096 Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation 33(A') 835,066,308 565,745,096 Diluted EPS (in EUR) (B/A') 0.20 0.56





Return on tangible equity (ROTE)

in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Group shareholders' equity 11,062.1 7,187.8 AT1 capital (750.0) 0.0 Dividend provision and interest on AT1 capital35 (523.8) (756.6) OCI excluding conversion reserves 20.7 (36.2) Equity base for ROE calculation end of period 9,809.0 6,395.1 Goodwill 1,990.9 618.6 Intangible assets 711.0 134.2 Average equity base for ROE calculation 9,744.3 6,348.0 Average Goodwill (1,990.9) (618.6) Average Intangible assets (707.5) (130.4) Average tangible equity for ROTE calculation 7046.0 5,599.0 Group net income after non-controlling interests 187.8 315.5 Interest on AT1 capital (18.3) 0.0 Adjusted Group net income 169.5 315.5 ROTE 9.6% 22.5%

CRR2/CRD5 prudential capital ratios and Risk Weighted Assets

in EUR million 31 March 2024 31 December 2023 Group shareholder's equity 11,062 10,826 AT1 capital (750) (750) Dividend provision & interest on AT1 capital36 (524) (423) Goodwill and intangible (2,702) (2,695) Deductions and regulatory adjustments 153 183 Common Equity Tier 1 capital 7,239 7,141 AT1 capital 750 750 Tier 1 capital 7,989 7,891 Tier 2 capital 1,500 1,500 Total capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) 9,489 9,391 Risk-Weighted Assets 58,981 57,377 Credit Risk Weighted Assets 49,770 49,034 Market Risk Weighted Assets 2,394 1,993 Operational Risk Weighted Assets 6,818 6,350 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.3% 12.5% Tier 1 ratio 13.5% 13.8% Total Capital ratio 16.1% 16.4%





Tangible book value per share

in EUR million 31 March 2024 31 December 2023 Group shareholders' equity 11,062.1 10,826.1 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (750.0) (750.0) Interest of deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (55.4) (37.2) Book value of treasury shares 18.1 18.2 Net Asset Value (NAV) 10,274.8 10,057.1 Goodwill (1990.9) (1,990.9) Intangible assets (711.0) (703.9) Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV) 7,572.9 7 362.3 Number of shares 37 815, 977, 382 815, 691,541 NAV per share 12.59 12.33 NTAV per share 9.28 9.03 Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV) after dividend provision38 7,104.6 6,978.7 NTAV per share after dividend provision 8.71 8.56





Capital requirements

Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Maximum Distributable Amount39 9.21% 9.52% 9.54% 9.54%





Quarterly series

(in EUR million)40 Q1 202241 Q2 202241 Q3 202241 Q4 202241 Q1 2023 Q2 20234243 Q3 202342 Q4 202342 Q1 2024 Leasing Contract Margin 171.4 308.1 273.4 428.1 367.1 387.5 341.6 165.8 282.4 Services Margin 160.0 172.6 185.1 197.3 174.1 311.4 425.4 443.3 424.2 Leasing Contract and Services Margins 331.5 480.8 458.6 625.5 541.1 698.9 767.0 609.1 706.6 Used Car Sales result 215.2 217.4 191.0 123.9 190.5 87.0 75.5 (3.5) 95.0 Gross Operating Income 546.7 698.2 649.6 749.4 731.6 785.9 842.5 605.6 801.7 Total Operating Expenses (187.5) (216.2) (219.4) (259.6) (260.5) (369.7) (444.5) (516.9) (489.6) Impairment Charges on Receivables (7.9) (11.0) (13.5) (13.8) (8.8) (15.7) (21.8) (24.4) (33.1) Non-Recurring Income (Expenses) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (50.6) (20.6) 33.1 (12.4) (14.1) 9.0 Share of profit of associates and jointly controlled entities 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.8 0.8 3.3 1.6 1.5 Profit Before Tax 352.2 471.2 417.1 425.7 442.6 434.3 367.1 51.8 289.4 Income tax expense (92.4) (116.6) (98.3) (138.8) (125.6) (101.4) (134.0) (13.0) (90.5) Result from discontinued operations 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (91.3) 14.0 (0.2) 0.0 Non-controlling interests (2.2) 0.5 (0.8) (7.2) (1.5) (4.8) (11.2) (10.4) (11.1) Net Income (Group share) 257.7 355.1 318.0 284.7 315.5 236.7 235.9 28.2 187.8 (in '000) 31.03.2022 30.06.2022 30.09.2022 31.12.2022 31.03.2023 30.06.2023 30.09.2023 31.12.2023 31.12.2024 Total Contracts 1,737 1,761 1,762 1,806 1,815 3,496 3,394 3,420 3,386 Full service leasing contracts 1,436 1,448 1,454 1,464 1,473 2,755 2,692 2,709 2,699 Fleet management contracts 301 313 308 342 342 741 703 710 686











1 Impact of LeasePlan's Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) attributed to each quarter since acquisition closing on 22 May 2023 (instead of the 2023 impact being allocated to Q4 2023 only)

2 Leasing contract and Services margins excluding non-recurring items and LeasePlan's Purchase Price Allocation (PPA)

3 Management information

4 Excluding UCS result, non-recurring items and impact of PPA

5 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of average earning assets

6 Net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital divided by average shareholder equity before non-controlling interests, goodwill and intangible assets

7 Diluted Earnings per share, calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS for Q1 2024 at EUR 0.21

8 Net carrying amount of the rental fleet plus net receivables on finance leases

9 On a like-for-like basis

10 Battery Electric Vehicle

11 Ayvens sold total 152,000 cars in Q1 2024. The balance was sold through B2B partners, drivers and retail channels

12 Management information

13 On a like-for-like basis

14 On a like-for-like basis

15 Management information, in EU+: European Union, UK, Norway, Switzerland

16 Plug-in Hybrids

17 LeasePlan consolidated from 22 May 2023. Impact of LeasePlan's Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) attributed to each quarter since acquisition closing on 22 May 2023 (instead of the 2023 impact being allocated to Q4 2023 only)

18 Excluding non-recurring items and impact of PPA: 67.7% in Q1 2024 vs. 60.4% in Q1 2023

19 Impairment charge on receivables

20 Excluding impacts of non-recurring items and LeasePlan's Purchase Price Allocation (PPA)

21 Management information

22 Annualized

23 Assuming derivatives portfolio held as at 31 March 2024, no new derivative transaction and excluding pull to par

24 Management information

25 Internal Combustion Engine: Petrol and Diesel

26 LeasePlan was not consolidated in Q1 2023

27 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of arithmetic average of earning assets

28 Calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS at EUR 0.21. Under IAS 33, EPS is computed using the average number of shares weighted by time apportionment

29 Excluding Additional Tier 1 capital

30 Before dividend provision

31 AT1 issued by ALD and subscribed by parent Societe Generale

32 AT1 issued by LeasePlan and subscribed by external parties

33 Average number of shares weighted by time apportionment

34 Assuming exercise of warrants, as per IAS 33

35 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital

36 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of Net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital

37 The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding at end of period, excluding treasury shares

38 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital

39 Based on estimated contracyclical capital buffers for the upcoming quarters

40 The sum of rounded values contained in the table may differ slightly from the totals reported, due to rounding rules

41 Restated for IFRS 17, which applies from 1 January 2023

42 Impact of LeasePlan's Purchase Price Allocation allocated to each quarter since the acquisition closing on 22 May 2023 (instead of the 2023 impact being allocated to Q4 2023 only)

43 Q2 2023 non-controlling interests were corrected to include the payment of interest to holders of AT1 issued by LeasePlan and subscribed by external parties



