Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
WKN: A14MJ9 | ISIN: SE0006342333 | Ticker-Symbol: N33
07.05.24
08:31 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2024 | 15:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Correction: Anticipated adjustment in NP3 Fastigheter due to extra distribution (2/24)

Correction refers to the adjustment factor formula component (see the attached
file). 

The following information is based on a press release from NP3 Fastigheter AB
(NP3 Fastigheter) published on April 3, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of NP3 Fastigheter has proposed that the Annual General
Meeting (AGM) planned for May 7, 2024, approves an extra distribution, so that
NP3 Fastigheter shareholders will receive one (1) Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB
(Emilshus) class B share for each eight (8) ordinary shares held in NP3
Fastigheter. The Ex-date is May 8, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NP3 Fastigheter (NP3). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1220000
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
