For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from April 09, 2024:



Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)



VARTA AG VAR1 DE000A0TGJ55 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

RENK GROUP AG R3NK DE000RENK730 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)



Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

