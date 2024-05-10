Anzeige
10.05.2024 | 20:24
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Correction: Dividend Declaration

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Correction: Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

For the avoidance of doubt, the announcement released on 9 May 2024 in respect of the BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155) QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND of 5.50p per ordinary share was released on the incorrect company feed with an incorrect headline title and did not relate to the BlackRock Sustainable American Trust. The title has now been corrected and the announcement has been re-released on the BlackRock World Mining Feed.


Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 2639

Date: 10 May 2024


