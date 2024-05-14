Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
14.05.24
11:29 Uhr
48,050 Euro
-0,250
-0,52 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 14:48
BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Minutes from Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today held its annual general meeting (the "AGM") as a digital meeting through the solution Lumi AGM.

All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the proposals.

"I would like to use this opportunity to recognise the job that Mr Rustad has done for almost a decade developing and monetising what was originally largely a company with tax losses into what is today a significant European E&P company. As a shareholder from the early days, and member of the board for the past three years, I'm confident that BlueNord is now in a solid position to further create, and return, value to its shareholders," said Jan Lernout in Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP.

"After a fantastic journey that has lasted nearly ten years, I'm now leaving the board of BlueNord with great confidence that management and the new board will continue to take care of the business and further build value for us shareholders," said Riulf Rustad.

Minutes from the AGM are attached to this notice and will be made available on the Company's website: www.bluenord.com.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--minutes-from-annual-general-meeting,c3979335

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3979335/2796169.pdf

BlueNord Minutes of AGM 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-minutes-from-annual-general-meeting-302144913.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
