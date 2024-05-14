TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology: TCL CSOT Returns to SID Display Week 2024 with Cutting-Edge Display Products to Empower a Better Life

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a company focused on developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry, today showcased around 40 pioneering display technologies, including leading flagship products across multiple sectors, during SID Display Week 2024 taking place in the San Jose Convention Center in the U.S. from May 12-17.

Envision a "Display Universe" with TCL CSOT's Advanced IJP OLED Technology

Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT, delivered a captivating keynote speech titled "Beyond Pixels: Innovative Displays Leading the Future" to announce the company's momentous progress in IJP OLED technology, demonstrating the competitiveness and unlimited potential of IJP OLED as an anchor for industry development.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of TCL CSOT and their 11-year journey with IJP OLED has yielded significant breakthroughs in image quality, power consumption and product lifespan, making it a compelling choice for high-end medium-sized display.

IJP OLED has achieved enhanced resolution and text display clarity due to the advanced printing correction algorithms, RGB side by side strip design and high accuracy printing heads which is about the size of 10 red blood cells, delivering a sharper viewing experience. What's more, based on improving materials and designs, IJP OLED can rival FMM-OLED in terms of power efficiency in the near future. The advantages of its unique process and advanced lifetime compensation algorithms improve the lifespan of IJP OLED products, meeting or even exceeding industry standards set for FMM OLED displays. Additionally, IJP OLED technology offers benefits including higher cost-competitiveness, more adaptive production, and a greater environmental friendliness.

"Since 2013, we have been at the forefront of driving advancements in the field of IJP OLED with our unwavering dedication. As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, this year is a significant milestone for us, symbolizing our continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of display technology," said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT. "Adhering to the position of a comprehensive scenario-based display solutions provider, we will keep innovation on display performance and user experience, creating a better life for all."

Deliver Enhanced Viewing Experiences with Cutting-Edge Display Technologies

This year, TCL CSOT thoughtfully divided its booth into ten technology areas, including HVA, HFS, MLED, MLCD, FMM OLED, and IJP OLED, to showcase its cutting-edge display technologies. Embracing the concept of "For Better Life, For Greater Future," TCL CSOT aims to empower individuals and unlock greater possibilities by applying display applications to diverse scenarios.

One of the highlights was the integration of IJP OLED technology into the 14" 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display marks the debut of IJP OLED technology in laptops by TCL CSOT. Utilizing a new type of Oxide compensation circuit technology, IGZO inkjet printing OLED can now be incorporated into a wide range of consumer products. This innovative notebook offers a stunning visual experience with its 2.8K high-resolution, 30-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and DCI-P3 > 99% color gamut, setting a new standard in visual excellence and providing vivid color quality. What's more, based on Hybrid OLED technology, it is thin and portable for mobile users.

Moreover, TCL CSOT introduced the 85" UD w-HVA Pro, its new flagship 85" TV display. This product utilizes a differentiated pixel design, made possible by TCL CSOT's wide viewing angle VA (WHVA) technology, to achieve a CESI view angle of 178 degrees. An ultra-wide color gamut of up to BT2020 92% enables highly vivid and vibrant picture quality. Combined with high definition and a refresh rate of 144Hz, viewers can experience smoother playback of sports programming and high frame-rate movies. The TV also boasts a low reflection rate of 1.4%, minimizing the impact of ambient light and promising an uninterrupted visual experience even in brightly lit rooms.

Another standout product, the world's first 7.85" tandem trifold screen can support "G-shaped" and "Z-shaped" folding with TCL CSOT's self-developed free type three-fold flexible screens to meet the needs of various scenarios. With panel thickness at only 472um, it carries an ultra-thin and sleek design. Combined with Tandem, LTPO, and PLP multiple low power technologies, it has achieved comprehensive improvements in brightness, power consumption and lifespan. Besides, its narrow border provides ultimate enjoyment of the large screen mode in the palm of our hands.

TCL CSOT invites all visitors, media representatives, and industry professionals to visit booth #315 during SID Display Week 2024 to explore its showcased offering and experience first-hand the future of a "display universe".

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and Inkjet Printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

