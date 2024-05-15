Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.: Sulliden Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) ("Sulliden" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Moore has been appointed as the president and chief executive officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately.



Mr. Moore is a business executive with over 30 years of experience in the resource and durable goods sectors. He is the CEO of O2Gold Inc. and the former CEO of Euro Sun Mining Inc., President and CEO of Dacha Strategic Metals, and Executive Vice President of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Mr. Moore holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

The appointment of Mr. Moore follows the resignation of Rennie Morkel as the president and chief executive officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Morkel for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

