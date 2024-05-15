Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absolut einzigartig! Das Gold-Einhorn des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A119SA | ISIN: CA8651251081 | Ticker-Symbol: 14S
Stuttgart
15.05.24
08:01 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SULLIDEN MINING CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SULLIDEN MINING CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0060,02310:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2024 | 00:36
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.: Sulliden Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) ("Sulliden" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Moore has been appointed as the president and chief executive officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Moore is a business executive with over 30 years of experience in the resource and durable goods sectors. He is the CEO of O2Gold Inc. and the former CEO of Euro Sun Mining Inc., President and CEO of Dacha Strategic Metals, and Executive Vice President of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Mr. Moore holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

The appointment of Mr. Moore follows the resignation of Rennie Morkel as the president and chief executive officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Morkel for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.
On behalf of the Board
"Scott Moore", Chief Executive Officer
info@sulliden.com
(416) 861-2267

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.