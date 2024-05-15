Brightline Interactive, LLC: Brightline Interactive Secures $4+ Million Task Order for AI Powered Spatial Computing Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. DBA Brightline Interactive announced today that it has entered into a one year task order contract with Sigma Defense Systems LLC in excess of $4 million to provide a spatial computing ecosystem enabling the integration of AI workflows and accelerated compute for a variety of defense use-cases.

The ecosystem empowers enterprise and public sector users to combine massive datasets and perform complex calculations. Spatial computing is the use of accelerated compute to analyze and process spatial data, in order to derive insights, make predictions, and perform calculations on one-for-one digital twins. The ecosystem's users face challenges in infrastructure, maintenance and operations, and training and simulation.

The ecosystem leverages open data sources and standards for compatibility with a wide range of data and tools. Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD), an extensible ecosystem for 3D worlds, and 3D Tiles, the Open Geospatial Consortium community standard, are streamed together for precise, scalable 3D scenes for collaboration on a multitude of devices.

"The future of computing is inherently spatial, which is why our program prioritizes the development of a comprehensive ecosystem. By adhering to open standards, we ensure compatibility across all platforms and systems, both retroactively and moving forward. This approach not only facilitates the creation of real-world digital twins for visualization but also extends their utility to encompass computing, simulation, and modernization. This strategic focus empowers us to harness the full potential of spatial computing, transforming how we interact with and benefit from digital environments that are anchored in the real world. We are delivering source of truth functionality." - Tyler Gates, Brightline General Manager

"Spatial computing represents a transformative leap forward in how we interact with the digital world, seamlessly integrating it with our physical surroundings. This technology enables us to create comprehensive digital twins that not only mirror real-world environments but also enhance our ability to interact, analyze, and make informed decisions across various sectors." - Lyron Bentovim, The Glimpse Group CEO

About Brightline

Brightline Interactive is at the forefront of integrating advanced spatial computing and AI-driven workflows to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making in U.S. defense sectors. Our mission is focused on empowering warfighters with real-time, data-driven insights and superior situational awareness to ensure mission success and safety. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology, Brightline transforms vast arrays of data into actionable intelligence, positioning us as a leader in next-generation defense solutions. Our commitment to innovation in spatial computing enables us to deliver optimized outcomes, making us the partner of choice for future-ready defense applications. Brightline is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

Contact:

Tyler Gates

General Manager

Tyler@brightlineinteractive.com

(703) 943-7202

SOURCE: Brightline Interactive, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com