Calliditas Therapeutics: In-Person & Virtual R&D Day: The Anti-Fibrotic Effects of Setanaxib and TARPEYO's Mode of Action

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (NASDAQ Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that it will hold an in-person and virtual R&D day on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM ET). The event will be held at Inderes Event Studio, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 19, Stockholm.

The event will feature Gareth J. Thomas, PhD (University Hospital Southampton) and Jonathan Barratt, PhD, FRCP (University of Leicester) with the following program:

Supportive preclinical data and Phase 2 POC trial evaluating setanaxib, the Company's lead candidate from its NOX platform, in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN)

The anti-fibrotic effects of Setanaxib in solid tumors and fibrotic diseases

Review of upcoming additional clinical data from the NOX platform

Support for mode of action of TARPEYO (Nefecon) in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN)

The event will include a discussion of positive clinical results and supportive pre-clinical and biomarker data recently announced for both programs, as well as an overview of the Company's pipeline and expected future data readouts.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

KOL Biographies

Gareth J. Thomas is Professor of Experimental Pathology at the University of Southampton, UK. As a clinical pathologist and tumor biologist, Gareth Thomas's research is focused how fibroblasts affect cancer progression, characterizing the phenotypes and functions of different fibroblast subpopulations and investigating how fibroblasts interact with immune cells to suppress anti-tumor immunity. The research has a strong translational component aiming to develop new therapies that target fibroblasts to overcome immunotherapy resistance.

Jonathan Barratt, PhD, FRCP leads the Renal Research Group within the Col-lege of Life Sciences, University of Leicester. His research is focused on a bench to bedside approach to improving our understanding of the pathogenesis of IgA nephropathy a common global cause of kidney failure. Jonathan is the IgA nephropathy Rare Disease Group lead for the UK National Registry of Rare Kidney Diseases (RaDaR) and a member of the steering committee for the In-ternational IgA Nephropathy Network. He is Chief Investigator for a number of international randomized controlled Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in IgA nephropa-thy and was a member of the FDA and American Society of Nephrology Kidney Health Initiative: Identifying Surrogate Endpoints for Clinical Trials in IgA Nephropathy Work group.

