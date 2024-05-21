Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market Worth USD 7.94 Billion to 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market - By Type (Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy, Ligand mediated RNAi Conjugate, Ligand Conjugated Anti Sense Medicine and Peptide Drug Conjugate), By Type of Targeting Ligand (Amino Sugar, Peptide, Lipid, Small Molecule and Virus-like Particles), By Type of Payload (Peptide, Small Molecule, Oligonucleotide, Radionuclide), By Type of Therapy (Monotherapy, Combination Therapy), By Route of Administration, By Target Indications, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market is valued at US$2.61 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 7.94 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 2.61 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 7.94 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 15.1% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, By Targeting Ligand, By Payload, By Therapy, By Route of Administration, By Indications and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea



Growth of the next-generation drug conjugates market is driven by several factors, such as the recent accelerated approvals of various next-generation drug conjugates and the keen interest shown by the big pharma players in forging strategic alliances with the next-generation drug conjugate developers.

The ever-growing rise in medicare costs, along with the increasing burden of rare disease indications, prompted the stakeholders to look for alternatives to conventional therapies. As a result, the next-generation conjugates combine cytotoxic drugs with targeting agents, enhancing drug efficacy while reducing systemic toxicity. Deeper cellular penetration and permeability have emerged as viable targeted therapeutics for rare disease indications, including cancers.

List of Prominent Players in the Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market:

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Geron Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.

Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Vincerx Pharma

Tubulis Technologies

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growth of the next generation drug conjugates (NGDCs) market is driven by several key factors. Technological advancements, such as improved linker technologies and versatile applications, enhance drug efficacy and safety.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and genetic disorders, fuels demand for targeted therapies. Strategic industry collaborations and acquisitions, like Pfizer's purchase of Seagen, accelerate innovation and market expansion. Favorable regulatory environments support expedited review processes and clear development guidelines. Additionally, significant investment in research and development, supported by funding and innovative platforms, drives the discovery and optimization of new NGDCs. These combined factors contribute to the rapid advancement and adoption of NGDCs in modern medicine.

Challenges:

The global next-generation drug conjugates market faces several formidable challenges. One of the primary obstacles is the high development cost associated with these therapies. The complex manufacturing processes required for drug conjugates involve sophisticated technology and stringent quality control measures, making scalability difficult and expensive. Additionally, the regulatory landscape presents significant hurdles; furthermore, gaining permission from regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA is a time-consuming and expensive process that frequently necessitates substantial clinical trials to prove safety and efficacy.

Another major challenge is ensuring the stability and efficacy of drug conjugates. In order to be effective, these therapies must both release the therapeutic agent at the target site in a controlled manner and be stable under physiological conditions. Balancing these requirements while minimizing toxicity is a complex scientific and technical task. Patents and proprietary technology can restrict the capacity of new companies to enter the market and innovate, which further complicates intellectual property issues.

Regional Trends:

The North American next generation drug conjugates market is growing due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant R&D investments. Key players in the region are driving innovation in targeted cancer therapies, leveraging cutting-edge technologies for drug conjugation. The increasing cases of cancer and the rising demand for personalized medicine boost the market. Favorable regulatory policies further stimulate market growth, allowing swift approval and commercialization of novel drug conjugates.

Moreover, strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions fuel the development of next-generation therapies. With a robust pipeline and expanding applications beyond oncology, the North American market for drug conjugates is poised for sustained expansion.

Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , Novartis entered into a licensing agreement with 3B Pharmaceuticals. 3B Pharmaceuticals is a German-based company involved in the growth of peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) candidates targeting fibroblast activation protein (FAP) receptors.

, Novartis entered into a licensing agreement with 3B Pharmaceuticals. 3B Pharmaceuticals is a German-based company involved in the growth of peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) candidates targeting fibroblast activation protein (FAP) receptors. In March 2023 , Japan-based PeptiDream signed strategic partnership with US-based RayzeBio to develop a peptide-radioisotope (RI) conjugate against Glypican-3 ("GPC3") expressed in liver cancers.

, Japan-based PeptiDream signed strategic partnership with US-based RayzeBio to develop a peptide-radioisotope (RI) conjugate against Glypican-3 ("GPC3") expressed in liver cancers. In March 2023, The USFDA accepted Ionis Pharmaceutical's New Drug Application (NDA) for its investigational antisense medication Eplontersen, which is intended for patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). After Amvuttra (vutrisiran) from Alnylam, Eplontersen will be the second medication licensed for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN).

Segmentation of Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market-

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market- By Type

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (Peptide Radionuclide Conjugate)

Ligand-mediated RNAi Conjugate

Ligand Conjugated Antisense Medicine

Peptide Drug Conjugate

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market- By Targeting Ligand

Amino Sugar

Lipid

Peptide

Small Molecule

Virus-like Particles

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market- By Payload

Peptide

Small Molecule

Oligonucleotide

Radionuclide

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market- By Therapy

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market- By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Others

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market- By Indications

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

Prostate Cancer

Leptomeningeal Carcinomatosis caused by Breast Cancer Brain Metastases

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Hereditary Angioedema

Acute Hepatic Porphyria

Primary Hyperoxaluria

Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Hemophilia

Low-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Myelofibrosis

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Liver Disease

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market- By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

