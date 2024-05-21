Anzeige
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Huhtamäki (172/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the
underlying companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for regular and gross
return forwards in Huhtamäki (HUH1V3) after 19.30 (CET), May 23, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              HUH1V3                 HUH



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on May 23, 2024. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1223588
