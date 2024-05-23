DJ Maiyue Technology Accelerates Strategic Expansion into AI Computing Power Domain

Computing power centers, as new infrastructures, play a pivotal role in national development in China. Especially in the current era of artificial intelligence (AI), computing centers have become key facilities urgently needed in the market. Maiyue Technology Limited (stock code: 2501.HK, "Maiyue Technology"), as the only recommended company representative of the Guangxi Autonomous Region Big Data Bureau, was invited to attend the 2024 Hong Kong Promotion Conference and Major Project Signing Ceremony for Building Guangxi into an Important Strategic Hinterland of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area held on 22 May 2024.

Witnessed by Mr. Liu Ning, the Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and relevant leaders of the autonomous region government and HKSAR, Maiyue Technology, Ternary Fund Management Pte Ltd ("Ternary Fund ")and a PRC GPU company jointly signed an investment cooperation intention agreement on the AI computing power center industrial integration project. The above three parties will work together to build a new highland for AI computing power center in Guangxi, injecting strong impetus into the development of the AI industry in Guangxi and even the country.

Strong Collaboration to Build an AI Computing Power Center

Maiyue Technology is an industry-leading IT solution provider and service provider, and also the first Guangxi-based innovation-driven high-tech enterprise listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company was established in 2003 and listed in October 2023 on the Hong Kong Main Board. The Company focuses on empowering its customers such as government, business, and education in their journey towards digital and intelligent transformation with its technologies such as AI, Big Data and Internet of Things.

The cooperation among Maiyue Technology, Ternary Fund, and the PRC GPU company marks that Maiyue Technology is vigorously extending its presence to the emerging computility segment. Through the alliance, the three could dovetail their own strengths and foster complementarities among them. Ternary Fund is a fund management company that specializes in investing in technology-driven growth companies. Its active pursuit of growth in Asia and focus on AI field provide an international perspective and strong support for the cooperation. The core team of the PRC GPU chip R&D enterprise has extensive experience in research and development of high-performance GPU, and it will provide strong technical support for the project in terms of research and development.

The AI computing center is benefiting from the policies of the Chinese government. In October 2023, six governmental authorities of China, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the Ministry of Education, the National Health Commission, the People's Bank of China, and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, jointly issued the Action Plan for the High-Quality Development of Computing Power Infrastructure, in which China has set quantitative goals to be achieved by 2025 in terms of its computing power, network carrying capacity, data storage capacity, and applications to guide the high-quality development of computing power infrastructure. As one of the new infrastructure, the computing power centers are playing a pivotal role in national development. In particular, they have become key facilities urgently needed in the market in today's AI era.

The AI computing power industrial integration project is planned to be developed in two phases. In the first phase, the infrastructure including the computing power center, intelligent computing center and the computing power platform will be built. The second phase will involve further expansion of computing power scale and construction of new relevant supporting facilities. The completion of the computing power center will effectively enhance the level of computing power in Guangxi, and provide strong support for the digital transformation in education, finance, intelligent manufacturing and other industries in Guangxi, thus further promoting the healthy and sustainable development of the AI industry in Guangxi.

Unveils Groundbreaking Advancements in AI Solutions

In recent years, AI has become an important driving force in leading a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, as well as a key engine in promoting high-quality economic development. As the most popular AI subdivision in recent years, large models are treated as an important research direction in realizing general AI and are one of the core forces leading the new generation of industrial transformation.

Maiyue Technology has been actively deploying in the AI industry. Recently, the Company has collaborated with Guangxi Beigang Big Data Technology Co., Ltd. (?????????????, hereinafter referred to as "Beigang Big Data") to develop an AI intelligent platform for contract management. As one of the AI large model series products of the Company, this platform covers the full cycle management from contract drafting to initiation of the signing process, completion of signing, and contract execution. It is a digitized and process-based electronic contract management platform for users in government, enterprises and public institutions. In addition to helping customers solve the problems of low efficiency, error-prone and low standardization caused by traditional manual contract management, this product also integrates AI technology to realize the online, digital, intelligent and standardized contract management process, greatly improving the work efficiency of the customers.

This collaboration is a significant breakthrough for Maiyue Technology in the AI sector. It also achieves complementary advantages with Beigang Big Data. Through deepening cooperation and counting on AI, big data, Internet of Things and cloud computing technologies, the two parties will jointly promote the development of general and special software, and actively build a local AI large model brand in Guangxi.

Cooperation with Beitou IT Innovation to Deploy in Information and Innovation Industry

Information and innovation industry (information technology application innovation industry) is an important part of China's national strategy. The information and innovation industry plays a vital role in the current global informatization trends. In recent years, China has clearly put forward the "Digital China" strategy and set up a "2+8+N" safe and controllable system, aiming to gradually realize the domestic substitution of the office work equipment system for the government party and authorities and the eight major industries related to the national economy and people's livelihood, and improve the development level of the industrial chain.

In order to respond to the national strategic deployment of information and innovation and seize new market opportunities, Maiyue Technology and Guangxi Beitou IT Innovation Technology Investment Group Co., Ltd. are jointly committed to the in-depth expansion and innovative development of the information and innovation industry.

Guangxi Beitou IT Innovation Technology Investment Group Co., Ltd. ("Beitou IT Innovation") was founded in October 2020 with a registered capital of RMB1 billion, it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group Co., Ltd., a large state-owned enterprise group directly under the Guangxi Autonomous Region Government. Relying on the strong strength of Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group, it is committed to innovative development in the fields of intelligent transportation, smart cities, etc.

The cooperation between Maiyue Technology and Beitou IT Innovation will achieve complementary advantages. The two parties will jointly promote Maiyue Technology's brand "Chuangpeng Cloud" as a local brand of information and innovative products in Guangxi, and accelerate its promotion and implementation in Guangxi and across the country. At the same time, both parties will strengthen cooperation in technology research and development, talent training, market expansion, etc., in order to explore new technologies, new models, and new applications, jointly promote the construction of the information and innovation industry ecosystem and the coordinated development of the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, and jointly set up a safe and controllable information technology system to provide strong support for China's information security and economic transformation.

Looking ahead, Maiyue Technology is actively deploy strategic expansion into AI computing power domain to further enhance its software development capabilities and meet the diverse needs of customers. At the same time, the Company and its partners continue to put forward the AI computing center integration project to meet the application needs of multiple fields including finance, education, intelligent manufacturing, etc. at home and abroad, strengthen computing capabilities, and assist in the digital transformation of various industries. In order to consolidate their development advantages in the information and innovation industry, Maiyue Technology and Beitou IT Innovation Group will continue to deepen their cooperation. Both parties will also actively participate in exchanges and cooperation in the information and innovation industry at home and abroad, promote the international development of the information and innovation industry, and contribute more to the construction of a smart society and digital transformation.

The signature of the intention investment cooperation agreement was witnessed by Mr. Liu Ning, the Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and relevant leaders of the autonomous region government and HKSAR.

