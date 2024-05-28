DJ Leading Hong Kong Fashion Label Paprika Inks USD10 Million Deal with Renowned Investors Franklin Templeton

Renowned Hong Kong fashion brand Paprika announced that it has received strategic investments of USD5 million each from Franklin Templeton's Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund LPF and RaffAello Opportunity Fund Limited, totaling USD10 million. This capital will be used to accelerate Paprika's business expansion in Hong Kong and overseas markets, as well as drive its digital transformation.

The fundraising was facilitated by RaffAello Securities, who served as Paprika's exclusive financial advisor and lead investor. RaffAello is a well-regarded investment management firm in the Asian market, focused on identifying high-quality investment targets with strong growth potential. Leveraging its industry insights and investment acumen, RaffAello has successfully supported the financing and expansion of many small and medium-sized enterprises.

RaffAello is delighted to become a strategic investor in the Paprika. Through their years of industry observation and investment experience, they deeply recognize Paprika's leading position in the Hong Kong fashion consumer market, as well as its outstanding brand management and product innovation capabilities. With this investment, they believe they can closely collaborate with Paprika's management team to provide comprehensive support in areas such as supply chain management, digital transformation, and overseas expansion, helping it become a fashion retail benchmark with significant regional influence. RaffAello's partnership with Franklin Templeton is expected to create valuable brand synergies and inject strong momentum into Paprika's business.

Founded in 1993, Paprika has established a solid foothold in the Hong Kong fashion consumer market, leveraging its trendy and youthful brand positioning and product design. In recent years, Paprika has actively expanded its online and offline channels, while steadily penetrating overseas markets, building a large consumer base in Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Leung Shi Wai, Samuel, Founder and CEO of Paprika, commented: "We are truly grateful for Franklin Templeton and RaffAello's recognition and trust. This influx of capital will open up new avenues for our development, allowing Paprika to further consolidate its position in the local market and accelerate our overseas expansion."

