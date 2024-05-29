EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Signature of a Partnership between Safran and Exail for new on-board communication equipment

Press Release

Paris, 29 May 2024

Exail Technologies today announces a first partnership for its latest generation of on-board communication equipment, the WIZY-WAP (Wireless Access Point). Safran, one of the world's leaders in the aerospace sector, has selected this new Exail solution to integrate into its cabin connectivity system for commercial aviation. It will be integrated both into new aircraft and for the retrofit of the current fleet.

Exail completed this new product and launched its commercialization in the first quarter of 2024. The company benefited from a France Relance subsidy, secured in 2021, to finance the technical developments of this product. This partnership is expected to generate annual revenue of several million euros in the long term.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of the Gorgé Group, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of the professions. The group offers complex drone systems, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies delivers performance, reliability and security to its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

