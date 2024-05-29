Dye & Durham Limited: Dye & Durham Makes Legal Information Accessible and Immediate with the Launch of DeeDee, Your Legal Information AI Assistant

First generative AI-enabled offering from Dye & Durham designed to make sourcing and understanding legal information fast and simple

DeeDee makes it easy for solo, small and medium-sized law firms to compete with big firms and get familiar with how AI can help their practice

Streamlines tedious tasks for legal professionals, freeing up time for higher value, billable work

TORONTO and LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, practice management software for legal and business professionals, today announced the launch of its first generative AI-enabled solution to support solo, small and medium-sized law firms, DeeDee.

Available exclusively through Unity® Global Platform in the United Kingdom, DeeDee is an always-on legal information AI assistant available to users 24/7 to streamline tasks. DeeDee is trained by lawyers and powered by the most powerful models from OpenAI, giving legal professionals immediate access to localized legal information and helping them summarise legal principles, generate first drafts of documents and more.

"AI is redefining the way legal operations run and how lawyers manage their days. With DeeDee we are providing legal professionals with an easy-to-adopt, practical AI tool designed to help them do more high-value work each day," says Matt Proud, CEO, Dye & Durham. "Our vision is to bring legal professionals AI-enabled solutions that have a positive impact on their operations from the very first time they use them."

DeeDee is just the first of many new AI applications Dye & Durham will be bringing to solo, small and mid-sized firms around the world in the coming months. DeeDee is available in the UK today and will launch in Canada in Q3, 2024.

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

