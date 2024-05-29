PRESS RELEASE: NACON IS EXPANDING ITS RANGE OF SIMULATION GAMES WITH ARCHITECT LIFE: A HOUSE DESIGN SIMULATOR

NACON IS EXPANDING ITS RANGE OF SIMULATION GAMES



WITH ARCHITECT LIFE: A HOUSE DESIGN SIMULATOR

Lesquin,29 May, 2024 - NACON and the studio Shine Research are pleased to announce the development of a new project as part of the Life range of games: Architect Life: A House Design Simulator. This game invites the player to head an architectural firm that designs and builds dream homes for clients. The game will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Watch the announcement trailer for the game: https://youtu.be/LOvJu38Ilgs

Who hasn't dreamed of creating the ideal home? Lovers of wide-open spaces, modern or traditional architecture: in Architect Life players design whatever they want, giving free reign to their creativity. Using an advanced, user-friendly construction tool, they create whatever house they can imagine in sandbox mode, or develop their architectural firm in career mode by bringing their clients' dreams to life.

Thanks to the many options and wide range of choices available to players, each project will be unique, whether it involves designing a house, interior decoration or exterior improvements. At each step, the player can set up a virtual visit to ensure that, once finished, the project corresponds to the specifications and the clients are satisfied… with new skills unlocked in the process.

"Lots of people think about their dream home and decor, so seeing it come to life onscreen with Architect Life is highly gratifying. Benefiting from the studio's technical expertise, we have created a game that is both comprehensive and easy to access, so everyone's ideas can become reality. We hope that each player will appreciate and create their very own 'Home sweet home'," explained Sylvain Grosdemouge, CEO and founder of Shine Research.

Architect Life: A House Design Simulator will be available on PC PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Shine Research

Founded in 2012, Shine Research was built around acknowledged technical expertise. They have contributed to the development and porting of thirty titles on PC and game consoles for several AA publishers, including the NACON group: Vampire the Masquerade: Swansong, Session: Skate Sim, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, GreedFall Gold Edition and Garden Life to name but a few. Architect Life: A House Design Simulator is the first title they have entirely developed in-house.

Attachment