Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mrs. Andrea Diakow, P.Geo., to oversee exploration studies and target development at its 100%-owned West Madsen Gold Project.

Andrea was a key contributor to the exploration success at the Dixie Project dating back to Great Bear's original discovery in 2017. She is a professional geologist with over 15 years of experience working in the mineral exploration industry on diverse precious and base metal projects ranging from grassroots to feasibility stage. Her experience includes over 6 years of gold exploration in the Red Lake district. Employing her strong technical background and diverse experience, Andrea managed Great Bear's exploration program, including QA/QC practices, and directed the various advanced exploration studies undertaken at Dixie prior to Great Bear being acquired by Kinross Gold Corp. in February 2022.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal with a property is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

