Prismane Consulting Private Limited: Prismane Consulting Estimates the Global Butyl Acrylate Market Size is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2022 to USD 8.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.9%.

Butyl acrylate is a chemical compound that belongs to the acrylate esters family, and finds extensive applications in various industrial sectors, particularly in polymer and coating production. Butyl Acrylate is derived from acrylic acid and butanol and is known for its versatility and polymerization characteristics. Butyl acrylate facilitates the creation of polymers with a range of desirable properties, making it an important component in various business operations.

Butyl Acrylate Supply Overview

As of 2022, the global Butyl Acrylate capacity has been estimated to be more than 4,820 kilo tons. More than 1,500 kilo tons is expected to be added between 2022 and 2032, ultimately reaching a global capacity of 6,310 kilo tons by 2032. Leading manufacturers in the Butyl Acrylate market include Arkema, Dow Chemical, BASF, Nippon Shokubai, and LG Chem.

Asia Pacific dominates the Butyl Acrylate production, holding a substantial 70% market share, followed by North America and Western Europe at 12% and 9% respectively. In China, Jiangsu Jurong-Arkema stands out as the largest producer, boasting a capacity of more than 200 kilo tons in 2022. Japan follows closely as the second-largest manufacturer, with a capacity exceeding 250 kilo tons, featuring prominent companies such as Nippon Shokubai, Toagosei Group, and Mitsubishi Chemical.

Asia-Pacific and Western Europe have been net importers of butyl acrylate and will retain their importer status until 2032.

Butyl Acrylate Demand Overview

The global demand for butyl acrylate exceeded 3,700 kilo tons in 2022, grown at a healthy rate of 3% from 2016 to 2021. This demand is expected to reach XX kilo tons by 2032. Over 40% of butyl acrylate is utilized in acrylic waterborne emulsions, with about 25% serving as a co-monomer for polyethylene to enhance polymer heat resistance and melt strength. The butyl acrylate market is driven by strong demand in Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Chemical Synthesis, especially from the Automotive and Construction sectors.

Asia Pacific accounts for more than 60% of the global demand, followed by Western Europe and North America at 15% and 10% respectively.

The increasing adoption of water-based paints & coatings for environmental protection is a key factor boosting butyl acrylate demand. Construction activity largely influences demand, with developed economies in North America and Western Europe exhibiting slower growth compared to developing regions.

Recent Development in Butyl Acrylate Market

BASF is planning to increase their Butyl Acrylate production capacity by 50 kilo tons, which is expected to be complete by 2023. The company has announced to construct a new manufacturing unit in Verbund, China which will produce Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA), 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) and Butyl Acrylate (BA). The company will produce 400 kilo tons of Butyl Acrylate at this site which is set to start production by 2025.

