emeis (Paris:ORP) announces that it has signed a sale and lease back agreement on a real estate portfolio of three nursing homes in Ireland with Healthcare Activos for a purchase price of c. €56 million. The divested portfolio includes three recently built nursing homes with a total capacity of 332 beds, in the areas of Portmarnock, Portlaoise and Kilkenny.These three facilities will be operated by emeis Ireland.

Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer of emeis, commented: "Shortly after signing a real-estate disposal agreement in the Netherlands, we are actively implementing our asset ownership strategy. These new operations enable us to be on track with our planned trajectory of 500 million euros of real estate disposals per year up to 2026 and are also aimed at reducing the Group's holding rate of operated assets to 20 to 25% in the medium term, thereby strengthening the Group's financial structure. We are seeing a return to real estate transactions on the part of certain investors, which gives us confidence in our target of 1.5 billion euros of disposals by 2026. The signing of long-term leases is evidence of this confidence and of our determination to expand in key markets such as Ireland."

Jorge Guarner, Chairman of Healthcare Activos, commented: "We are very honored to continue our long-term partnership with emeis across Europe with its renewed ownership and strong business acumen in such a critical and sensitive sector for society as Care and Dependency. This transaction highlights Healthcare Activos' key investment fundamentals, partnering with emeis to develop future-proofed critical infrastructure in carefully selected catchment areas with guaranteed healthcare needs in the long-term. It also marks our entry into the Irish market, whose long-term fundamentals are very solid, and where we intend to gradually expand our presence over the coming years."

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.

ORPEA S.A., the Group's parent company, is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

