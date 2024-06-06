Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of CA$2,000,000 (the "Offering") by issuing 5,000,000 hard-dollar units (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.20 per HD Unit and 4,545,455 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit.

Each HD Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Warrant. Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.35 each for a period of two years following the date of closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of HD Units for working capital and general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's mineral exploration projects, Princeton, Big Kidd, and Dot which are located in British Columbia. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2024.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders.

About the Cristinas Project

The 685-hectare Cristinas Project is in northeastern Chihuahua state, Mexico, approximately 2 hours by car from Chihuahua City. The Cristinas Project includes a historic copper mine that operated in the 1950's on shallow copper oxide mineralization.

The project features a >1,250 m long zone of copper mineralization traced through rock chips on surface and 12 historical (2014) drill holes. The copper mineralization is open along strike and at depth with significant expansion potential highlighted by limited geophysical surveys. Drilling results include intercepts of 4.3 m true width grading 3.2% copper and 3.7 m true width of 3.0% copper. The deepest holes penetrated only 80 m below the surface. The Company plans to begin drilling the project in June 2024.

About the Princeton Project

The Princeton Project is an 11,500-hectare property located south of the town of Princeton British Columbia and adjacent to Hudbay's Copper Mountain Mine. Extensive historical datasets compiled by the Quetzal include drilling, geochemical, and geophysical surveys.

Quetzal recently reprocessed existing geophysical data (magnetic and IP surveys) collected between 2020 and 2022. The work refined three existing targets: Bud South, Knob Hill, and Aura. In addition, it identified a new, previously unidentified target called Contact.

The targets demonstrate anomalous copper and gold in soils coincident with multi-parameter magnetic and IP geophysical anomalies. Previous operators drilled only one target, Bud South, in 1987. The previous drilling completed one hole into the very top of the geophysical anomaly. It encountered 10.5 m at 0.18% copper and 0.34 g/t gold. The core log describes potassic alteration with mineralization (magnetite, K-feldspar, pyrite, epidote, and chalcopyrite). The other copper porphyry targets on the project remain undrilled.

QP Statement

Dr. Roy Greig, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical content in this release.

For further information please contact:

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada and one in Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to Hudbay's Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia.

Quetzal Copper Limited

Matthew Badiali, CEO

Phone: (888) 227-6821

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

