Robotics manufacturers developing the next generation of devices need precise torque control, compact system design, and parts that generate low heat. To meet these needs, Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM) has launched a new line of integrated circuits (ICs) offering advanced capabilities in a more compact package than previous solutions.

The CQ36 series of digital output coreless current sensor ICs caters to the growing robotics market, which is poised to reach $40.2 billion by 2031. This series features a built-in Delta-Sigma (?S) modulator, enabling the IC to replace traditional shunt resistors and isolated analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) in a single package. AKM will exhibit the new line at PCIM Europe 2024, June 11-13, at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, in booth Hall 7-502.

"The CQ36 series represents a breakthrough in current sensing technology and reinforces AKM's position as an innovation leader in the robotics semiconductor market," said Toshinori Takatsuka, General Manager of AKM's current sensor business. "We've created a solution that surpasses traditional designs in size, precision, and thermal performance. The CQ36 series will empower robotics manufacturers to develop smaller, more precise, and energy-efficient systems to drive future Industry 4.0 applications."

This groundbreaking design reduces the mounting size by 20% compared to existing technologies. It achieves this by combining the current sensor and ?S modulator into a single package, decreasing the total number of required components and enabling overall system downsizing. Furthermore, the series is extremely thin compared to cement resistors, facilitating reflow soldering and improved layout flexibility.

The CQ36 also utilizes high-sensitivity Hall elements made of III-V compound semiconductors, achieving accuracy comparable to current detection solutions that use a shunt resistor and isolated ADC (ENOB of 12 to 14 bits). In addition to its high sensitivity, the CQ36 has exceptionally low heat generation with a primary conductor resistance of only 0.3 mO, which allows for continuous operation at 60 Ams.

