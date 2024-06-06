JP Jenkins Ltd
6th June 2024
ISIN: GB00B2823H99
JPJ:ETX
Pipeline update and final results for the year ended 31 January 2024
London, UK, 6 June 2024 - e-therapeutics plc, a company integrating computational power and biological data to discover life-transforming RNAi medicines, today announced its audited results for the year ended 31 January 2024 and provided an update on recent pipeline progress.
"The 2023/24 financial year was an important time for e-therapeutics, marking the beginning of a period of effective execution in advancing our therapeutic pipeline. During the year we delivered solid pipeline progress, generating positive preclinical proof-of-concept data for four GalOmic RNAi assets discovered in-house." commented Ali Mortazavi, Chief Executive Officer
Recent pipeline progress
FY2023/24 operational highlights
Post period operational highlights
FY2023/24 financial highlights
Please find additional information in the e-therapeutics' Annual Report and Accounts 2024, which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting. This was published today on the Company's website at www.etherapeutics.co.uk/investors/financials-company-documents/ and will be posted to shareholders next week.
The Annual General Meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, at the Company's registered office at 4 Kingdom Street, Paddington, London W2 6BD.
