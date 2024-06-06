Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Jun-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
6 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               6 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      213,200 
Highest price paid per share:         91.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          87.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 89.1515p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,738,706 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,738,706) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      89.1515p                    213,200

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
3290               89.20       12:08:01          00070199418TRLO0      XLON 
18431               89.80       12:08:23          00070199455TRLO0      XLON 
159                89.80       12:08:23          00070199454TRLO0      XLON 
18589               89.80       12:08:23          00070199453TRLO0      XLON 
8490               89.80       12:08:23          00070199452TRLO0      XLON 
1881               89.80       12:08:23          00070199456TRLO0      XLON 
8756               89.80       12:10:34          00070199515TRLO0      XLON 
31                89.80       12:10:34          00070199514TRLO0      XLON 
5924               90.00       12:20:24          00070199713TRLO0      XLON 
5908               90.00       12:27:44          00070199778TRLO0      XLON 
435                90.80       12:35:13          00070199892TRLO0      XLON 
749                90.80       12:35:13          00070199891TRLO0      XLON 
6594               91.00       12:36:34          00070199911TRLO0      XLON 
11333               91.00       12:36:34          00070199912TRLO0      XLON 
2416               90.20       12:51:48          00070200385TRLO0      XLON 
3212               90.20       13:05:14          00070200676TRLO0      XLON 
17                90.20       13:05:14          00070200675TRLO0      XLON 
5753               90.00       13:14:16          00070200949TRLO0      XLON 
19                89.80       13:30:55          00070201388TRLO0      XLON 
42                89.80       13:30:55          00070201387TRLO0      XLON 
2727               90.20       13:59:05          00070202132TRLO0      XLON 
255                90.20       13:59:05          00070202131TRLO0      XLON 
2431               90.20       13:59:05          00070202130TRLO0      XLON 
6796               88.80       14:43:34          00070203546TRLO0      XLON 
525                88.40       14:44:58          00070203654TRLO0      XLON 
3298               88.40       14:44:58          00070203653TRLO0      XLON 
2157               88.40       14:44:58          00070203652TRLO0      XLON 
491                88.40       14:44:59          00070203656TRLO0      XLON 
11                87.80       14:47:32          00070203732TRLO0      XLON 
178                87.80       14:47:32          00070203731TRLO0      XLON 
7                 87.80       14:47:32          00070203730TRLO0      XLON 
98                87.80       14:52:13          00070203862TRLO0      XLON 
402                87.80       14:52:35          00070203863TRLO0      XLON 
5772               87.80       14:58:22          00070204072TRLO0      XLON 
5431               87.80       14:58:22          00070204074TRLO0      XLON 
507                87.80       14:58:22          00070204073TRLO0      XLON 
6523               87.80       14:58:22          00070204075TRLO0      XLON 
6878               87.20       15:33:57          00070205380TRLO0      XLON 
6134               87.20       15:33:57          00070205379TRLO0      XLON 
88                87.20       15:33:57          00070205378TRLO0      XLON 
418                87.20       15:33:57          00070205381TRLO0      XLON 
1                 87.20       15:33:57          00070205382TRLO0      XLON 
997                87.20       15:33:57          00070205383TRLO0      XLON 
363                87.20       15:33:57          00070205384TRLO0      XLON 
277                87.20       15:33:57          00070205385TRLO0      XLON 
613                87.20       15:33:57          00070205386TRLO0      XLON 
386                87.80       15:41:01          00070205561TRLO0      XLON 
8                 87.80       15:41:01          00070205560TRLO0      XLON 
888                87.80       15:42:38          00070205660TRLO0      XLON 
1865               87.80       15:42:38          00070205659TRLO0      XLON 
11                87.80       15:42:38          00070205658TRLO0      XLON 
5721               88.00       15:45:09          00070205741TRLO0      XLON 
6983               88.00       15:45:09          00070205740TRLO0      XLON 
100                88.00       15:45:09          00070205743TRLO0      XLON 
15554               88.00       15:45:09          00070205742TRLO0      XLON 
445                88.00       15:49:12          00070205873TRLO0      XLON 
72                89.00       16:09:42          00070207025TRLO0      XLON 
770                89.20       16:10:12          00070207037TRLO0      XLON 
207                89.20       16:11:12          00070207110TRLO0      XLON 
839                89.20       16:11:12          00070207109TRLO0      XLON 
892                89.20       16:11:12          00070207108TRLO0      XLON 
1458               89.20       16:11:12          00070207107TRLO0      XLON 
58                89.20       16:11:12          00070207106TRLO0      XLON 
116                89.40       16:13:20          00070207239TRLO0      XLON 
437                89.40       16:13:20          00070207240TRLO0      XLON 
352                89.60       16:14:31          00070207284TRLO0      XLON 
515                89.60       16:14:31          00070207283TRLO0      XLON 
48                89.60       16:14:42          00070207291TRLO0      XLON 
751                89.60       16:15:02          00070207303TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2024 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

5592               89.60       16:15:02          00070207302TRLO0      XLON 
5933               89.20       16:17:43          00070207478TRLO0      XLON 
7792               89.00       16:17:48          00070207482TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  326417 
EQS News ID:  1920065 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920065&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2024 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
