Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jun-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 June 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 6 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 213,200 Highest price paid per share: 91.00p Lowest price paid per share: 87.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 89.1515p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,738,706 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,738,706) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 89.1515p 213,200

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 3290 89.20 12:08:01 00070199418TRLO0 XLON 18431 89.80 12:08:23 00070199455TRLO0 XLON 159 89.80 12:08:23 00070199454TRLO0 XLON 18589 89.80 12:08:23 00070199453TRLO0 XLON 8490 89.80 12:08:23 00070199452TRLO0 XLON 1881 89.80 12:08:23 00070199456TRLO0 XLON 8756 89.80 12:10:34 00070199515TRLO0 XLON 31 89.80 12:10:34 00070199514TRLO0 XLON 5924 90.00 12:20:24 00070199713TRLO0 XLON 5908 90.00 12:27:44 00070199778TRLO0 XLON 435 90.80 12:35:13 00070199892TRLO0 XLON 749 90.80 12:35:13 00070199891TRLO0 XLON 6594 91.00 12:36:34 00070199911TRLO0 XLON 11333 91.00 12:36:34 00070199912TRLO0 XLON 2416 90.20 12:51:48 00070200385TRLO0 XLON 3212 90.20 13:05:14 00070200676TRLO0 XLON 17 90.20 13:05:14 00070200675TRLO0 XLON 5753 90.00 13:14:16 00070200949TRLO0 XLON 19 89.80 13:30:55 00070201388TRLO0 XLON 42 89.80 13:30:55 00070201387TRLO0 XLON 2727 90.20 13:59:05 00070202132TRLO0 XLON 255 90.20 13:59:05 00070202131TRLO0 XLON 2431 90.20 13:59:05 00070202130TRLO0 XLON 6796 88.80 14:43:34 00070203546TRLO0 XLON 525 88.40 14:44:58 00070203654TRLO0 XLON 3298 88.40 14:44:58 00070203653TRLO0 XLON 2157 88.40 14:44:58 00070203652TRLO0 XLON 491 88.40 14:44:59 00070203656TRLO0 XLON 11 87.80 14:47:32 00070203732TRLO0 XLON 178 87.80 14:47:32 00070203731TRLO0 XLON 7 87.80 14:47:32 00070203730TRLO0 XLON 98 87.80 14:52:13 00070203862TRLO0 XLON 402 87.80 14:52:35 00070203863TRLO0 XLON 5772 87.80 14:58:22 00070204072TRLO0 XLON 5431 87.80 14:58:22 00070204074TRLO0 XLON 507 87.80 14:58:22 00070204073TRLO0 XLON 6523 87.80 14:58:22 00070204075TRLO0 XLON 6878 87.20 15:33:57 00070205380TRLO0 XLON 6134 87.20 15:33:57 00070205379TRLO0 XLON 88 87.20 15:33:57 00070205378TRLO0 XLON 418 87.20 15:33:57 00070205381TRLO0 XLON 1 87.20 15:33:57 00070205382TRLO0 XLON 997 87.20 15:33:57 00070205383TRLO0 XLON 363 87.20 15:33:57 00070205384TRLO0 XLON 277 87.20 15:33:57 00070205385TRLO0 XLON 613 87.20 15:33:57 00070205386TRLO0 XLON 386 87.80 15:41:01 00070205561TRLO0 XLON 8 87.80 15:41:01 00070205560TRLO0 XLON 888 87.80 15:42:38 00070205660TRLO0 XLON 1865 87.80 15:42:38 00070205659TRLO0 XLON 11 87.80 15:42:38 00070205658TRLO0 XLON 5721 88.00 15:45:09 00070205741TRLO0 XLON 6983 88.00 15:45:09 00070205740TRLO0 XLON 100 88.00 15:45:09 00070205743TRLO0 XLON 15554 88.00 15:45:09 00070205742TRLO0 XLON 445 88.00 15:49:12 00070205873TRLO0 XLON 72 89.00 16:09:42 00070207025TRLO0 XLON 770 89.20 16:10:12 00070207037TRLO0 XLON 207 89.20 16:11:12 00070207110TRLO0 XLON 839 89.20 16:11:12 00070207109TRLO0 XLON 892 89.20 16:11:12 00070207108TRLO0 XLON 1458 89.20 16:11:12 00070207107TRLO0 XLON 58 89.20 16:11:12 00070207106TRLO0 XLON 116 89.40 16:13:20 00070207239TRLO0 XLON 437 89.40 16:13:20 00070207240TRLO0 XLON 352 89.60 16:14:31 00070207284TRLO0 XLON 515 89.60 16:14:31 00070207283TRLO0 XLON 48 89.60 16:14:42 00070207291TRLO0 XLON 751 89.60 16:15:02 00070207303TRLO0 XLON

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

5592 89.60 16:15:02 00070207302TRLO0 XLON 5933 89.20 16:17:43 00070207478TRLO0 XLON 7792 89.00 16:17:48 00070207482TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

