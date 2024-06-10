Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
PR Newswire
10.06.2024 07:18 Uhr
70 Leser
BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Announces Fixed Income Investor Calls and Contemplated Bond Issue of USD 300 Million to Replace BNOR14

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has mandated DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Bookrunners, as well as Arctic Securities AS as Joint Bookrunner and Financial Advisor to the Company and Fearnley Securities AS as Joint Bookrunner, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 10 June 2024. A new 5-year senior unsecured USD denominated bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used to refinance the Company's existing BNOR14 USD 175m senior unsecured bonds (ISIN NO 0010870900) and for general corporate purposes. Subject to the successful placement of the new contemplated bond issue as described herein, the Company will call the BNOR14 bond with settlement for the call prior to or simultaneous with the issue date for the new contemplated bond issue.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, BlueNord ASA, at the date and time as set out above.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--announces-fixed-income-investor-calls-and-contemplated-bond-issue-of-usd-300-million-to-re,c3997625

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-announces-fixed-income-investor-calls-and-contemplated-bond-issue-of-usd-300-million-to-replace-bnor14-302167974.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
