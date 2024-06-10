Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
10.06.24
08:08 Uhr
2,090 Euro
-0,050
-2,34 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0802,30018:50
Actusnews Wire
10.06.2024 18:23 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): Transfer of Skelly Alvero to Werder Bremen

transfer of Skelly Alvero
to Werder Bremen

Lyon, June 10, 2024.


Olympique Lyonnais announces the definitive transfer of Skelly Alvero to Werder Bremen, effective July 1.

Having joined OL in July 2023 from Sochaux, the 22-year-old midfielder joined Werder Bremen in January this year on a €250,000 loan deal.

The German club, who finished 9th in the Bundesliga, have decided to exercise their option to buy, set at a total of €4.750m, to which can be added a maximum of €1.5m in bonuses, as well as an additional incentive of 15-20% for Olympique Lyonnais depending on the capital gain realized in the event of a future transfer.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Skelly Alvero and wish him every success for the rest of his career in the Bundesliga.





Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x22dZcVvZJiZmZ1tYZ2Xa5ZpmWlmmWHGl5fGyJJtmJ6VnXJjm5plmpTGZnFnl2Vp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86203-240610-cp-skelly-alvero-au-werder-breme-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.