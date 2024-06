Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New last day of trading in equity right of Climeon AB

Correction regarding wrong date written after "New last trading day:". Corrected to June 12, 2024. At the request of Climeon AB, the last trading day in Climeon ABs equity right will be changed from June 13, 2024, to June 12, 2024. Short name: CLIME TO 1 B ISIN code: SE0021020765 Orderbook ID: 314597 New last trading day: June 12, 2024. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.