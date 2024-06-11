Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Laboratories Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Veteran Agency Brings Twenty-Five Years of Experience and Relationships to Emerging Functional Mushroom Science Company

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTC PINK:DIGP), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences, is pleased to announce that it has retained veteran agency Integrity Media to manage its Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.

Integrity Media has over two decades of experience working in public markets in the U.S. and Canada and is led by its Founder & President, Kurt Divich. One of the premier financial copywriters in the industry, Divich is published in fiction and non-fiction. Mr. Divich has consulted and provided Investor Relations services to public companies ranging from industry leaders and American icons like Smith & Wesson to emerging market disruptors like Hypha Labs.

"Integrity Media has a well-deserved reputation for top-notch corporate communication earned over 25 years of doing it the right way. His relationships with the media, especially within our desired vertical, are well-established and extensive and we hope to leverage this as we celebrate future successes," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "We also appreciate that Mr. Divich makes it very clear to us that he views his firm's role as two-fold, that it is their job to both convey important information from the Company to the public and to be the shareholder's advocate when required."

"I am excited to represent Hypha Labs and to help tell their story to a much broader audience," stated Divich. "From my view, this is a potentially market disruptive technology in a fast-changing, rapidly growing industry. And it's not lost on me that this product could truly help its customers address an array of needs and concerns."

"We clearly see parallels to the emergent cannabis industry a decade or so ago, when pioneering firms pushed novel business plans into the quickly changing regulatory environment," added Divich. "Here I see something incredibly similar in the vast functional mushroom category where Hypha's highly novel device and potentially widespread commercial appeal could portend enormous market potential."

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in functional mushrooms such as psilocybin using its patent-pending bioreactor design. The Company has positioned itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in the psilocybin space which is quickly manifesting into a similar pattern that was seen in the Cannabis Industry both from a medical and recreational usage with several states and cities have now decriminalized it use. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

LN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypha-labs-inc/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/hyphalabs

IG: https://www.instagram.com/hyphalabsinc/

Twitter: https://x.com/Hypha_Labs

For more information about Hypha Labs visit HyphaLabs.com

Investor and Media Relations:

Integrity Media Inc.

(888) 216-3595

team@intergritymedia.com

Contact Information

Stone Douglass

CEO

stone@ducksnest.net

8585831017

Kurt Divich

President, Integrity Media Inc.

kd@integritymedia.com

702 327 4197

SOURCE: Hypha Laboratories

View the original press release on accesswire.com