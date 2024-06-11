Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), informs its shareholders and the financial community that, contrary to what was indicated in the press release issued on June 10, 2024, the Company's Annual Shareholder's Meeting will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., at its Gardonne industrial site, located at Marais Ouest, 643 Rte de Gageac, 24680 Gardonne, in accordance with what is indicated in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires n°70 dated June 10, 2024.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Valence (Spain).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611891489/en/

Contacts:

Groupe Berkem

Olivier Fahy, Chairman and CEO

Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60

investisseurs@berkem.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

berkem@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau Antoine Pacquier

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

berkem@newcap.eu