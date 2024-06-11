DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Jun-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 June 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 11 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 90.60p Lowest price paid per share: 87.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 88.6681p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,142,211 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,142,211) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 88.6681p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1436 90.60 08:14:51 00070237487TRLO0 XLON 9580 90.00 09:21:16 00070239278TRLO0 XLON 2978 90.00 09:21:16 00070239279TRLO0 XLON 1200 90.00 09:21:18 00070239280TRLO0 XLON 188 90.00 09:21:18 00070239281TRLO0 XLON 696 90.00 09:21:18 00070239282TRLO0 XLON 251 90.00 09:21:18 00070239283TRLO0 XLON 696 90.00 09:21:18 00070239284TRLO0 XLON 690 90.00 09:21:18 00070239285TRLO0 XLON 3084 90.00 09:21:18 00070239286TRLO0 XLON 2969 90.00 09:21:21 00070239288TRLO0 XLON 6569 90.00 10:03:10 00070240533TRLO0 XLON 1258 90.00 10:03:10 00070240534TRLO0 XLON 690 90.00 10:03:10 00070240535TRLO0 XLON 617 90.00 10:03:10 00070240536TRLO0 XLON 3257 90.00 10:03:10 00070240541TRLO0 XLON 1040 90.00 10:07:17 00070240803TRLO0 XLON 6526 90.00 10:07:17 00070240804TRLO0 XLON 6230 90.00 10:07:17 00070240808TRLO0 XLON 6391 90.00 10:07:17 00070240811TRLO0 XLON 6831 90.00 10:14:31 00070241009TRLO0 XLON 1900 89.80 10:15:00 00070241024TRLO0 XLON 1600 89.80 10:19:19 00070241183TRLO0 XLON 2837 89.80 10:19:19 00070241184TRLO0 XLON 159 89.80 10:24:22 00070241294TRLO0 XLON 6087 89.80 10:24:22 00070241296TRLO0 XLON 4833 89.80 10:24:22 00070241295TRLO0 XLON 1776 89.80 10:24:22 00070241297TRLO0 XLON 2056 89.80 10:24:22 00070241298TRLO0 XLON 302 89.80 10:38:12 00070241571TRLO0 XLON 1800 89.80 10:38:12 00070241584TRLO0 XLON 2010 89.80 10:38:12 00070241585TRLO0 XLON 1044 88.60 11:08:56 00070242836TRLO0 XLON 4901 88.60 11:08:56 00070242837TRLO0 XLON 6900 88.60 11:55:01 00070244294TRLO0 XLON 1919 88.60 11:55:01 00070244295TRLO0 XLON 6904 87.60 12:21:01 00070244967TRLO0 XLON 6076 87.60 12:21:01 00070244966TRLO0 XLON 3426 87.80 12:58:21 00070245592TRLO0 XLON 567 87.80 12:58:21 00070245588TRLO0 XLON 2628 87.80 12:58:21 00070245589TRLO0 XLON 231 87.80 12:58:21 00070245590TRLO0 XLON 2738 87.80 12:58:21 00070245591TRLO0 XLON 2379 87.80 12:58:21 00070245593TRLO0 XLON 2612 87.40 12:59:23 00070245617TRLO0 XLON 2020 88.20 13:49:01 00070246963TRLO0 XLON 5933 88.20 14:40:17 00070248797TRLO0 XLON 5772 88.20 14:40:17 00070248798TRLO0 XLON 3500 88.20 14:40:17 00070248795TRLO0 XLON 1114 88.20 14:40:17 00070248796TRLO0 XLON 83 88.20 14:40:17 00070248799TRLO0 XLON 773 88.20 14:40:17 00070248800TRLO0 XLON 5394 88.20 14:40:17 00070248801TRLO0 XLON 705 88.20 14:40:17 00070248802TRLO0 XLON 4069 88.20 14:40:19 00070248806TRLO0 XLON 2315 88.20 14:40:25 00070248808TRLO0 XLON 398 88.20 14:40:25 00070248809TRLO0 XLON 1808 88.20 14:40:25 00070248810TRLO0 XLON 53 88.40 14:44:45 00070249075TRLO0 XLON 6712 88.40 14:44:45 00070249077TRLO0 XLON 7032 88.40 14:44:45 00070249076TRLO0 XLON 27 88.20 14:44:45 00070249078TRLO0 XLON 3300 88.20 14:47:40 00070249241TRLO0 XLON 2858 88.20 14:48:15 00070249291TRLO0 XLON 1945 88.20 14:48:15 00070249292TRLO0 XLON 3888 88.20 14:48:15 00070249293TRLO0 XLON 6157 87.40 15:17:43 00070250333TRLO0 XLON 3841 87.40 15:17:43 00070250334TRLO0 XLON 848 87.40 15:36:10 00070251083TRLO0 XLON

