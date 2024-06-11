Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Jun-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
11 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               11 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         90.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          87.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 88.6681p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,142,211 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,142,211) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      88.6681p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1436               90.60       08:14:51          00070237487TRLO0      XLON 
9580               90.00       09:21:16          00070239278TRLO0      XLON 
2978               90.00       09:21:16          00070239279TRLO0      XLON 
1200               90.00       09:21:18          00070239280TRLO0      XLON 
188                90.00       09:21:18          00070239281TRLO0      XLON 
696                90.00       09:21:18          00070239282TRLO0      XLON 
251                90.00       09:21:18          00070239283TRLO0      XLON 
696                90.00       09:21:18          00070239284TRLO0      XLON 
690                90.00       09:21:18          00070239285TRLO0      XLON 
3084               90.00       09:21:18          00070239286TRLO0      XLON 
2969               90.00       09:21:21          00070239288TRLO0      XLON 
6569               90.00       10:03:10          00070240533TRLO0      XLON 
1258               90.00       10:03:10          00070240534TRLO0      XLON 
690                90.00       10:03:10          00070240535TRLO0      XLON 
617                90.00       10:03:10          00070240536TRLO0      XLON 
3257               90.00       10:03:10          00070240541TRLO0      XLON 
1040               90.00       10:07:17          00070240803TRLO0      XLON 
6526               90.00       10:07:17          00070240804TRLO0      XLON 
6230               90.00       10:07:17          00070240808TRLO0      XLON 
6391               90.00       10:07:17          00070240811TRLO0      XLON 
6831               90.00       10:14:31          00070241009TRLO0      XLON 
1900               89.80       10:15:00          00070241024TRLO0      XLON 
1600               89.80       10:19:19          00070241183TRLO0      XLON 
2837               89.80       10:19:19          00070241184TRLO0      XLON 
159                89.80       10:24:22          00070241294TRLO0      XLON 
6087               89.80       10:24:22          00070241296TRLO0      XLON 
4833               89.80       10:24:22          00070241295TRLO0      XLON 
1776               89.80       10:24:22          00070241297TRLO0      XLON 
2056               89.80       10:24:22          00070241298TRLO0      XLON 
302                89.80       10:38:12          00070241571TRLO0      XLON 
1800               89.80       10:38:12          00070241584TRLO0      XLON 
2010               89.80       10:38:12          00070241585TRLO0      XLON 
1044               88.60       11:08:56          00070242836TRLO0      XLON 
4901               88.60       11:08:56          00070242837TRLO0      XLON 
6900               88.60       11:55:01          00070244294TRLO0      XLON 
1919               88.60       11:55:01          00070244295TRLO0      XLON 
6904               87.60       12:21:01          00070244967TRLO0      XLON 
6076               87.60       12:21:01          00070244966TRLO0      XLON 
3426               87.80       12:58:21          00070245592TRLO0      XLON 
567                87.80       12:58:21          00070245588TRLO0      XLON 
2628               87.80       12:58:21          00070245589TRLO0      XLON 
231                87.80       12:58:21          00070245590TRLO0      XLON 
2738               87.80       12:58:21          00070245591TRLO0      XLON 
2379               87.80       12:58:21          00070245593TRLO0      XLON 
2612               87.40       12:59:23          00070245617TRLO0      XLON 
2020               88.20       13:49:01          00070246963TRLO0      XLON 
5933               88.20       14:40:17          00070248797TRLO0      XLON 
5772               88.20       14:40:17          00070248798TRLO0      XLON 
3500               88.20       14:40:17          00070248795TRLO0      XLON 
1114               88.20       14:40:17          00070248796TRLO0      XLON 
83                88.20       14:40:17          00070248799TRLO0      XLON 
773                88.20       14:40:17          00070248800TRLO0      XLON 
5394               88.20       14:40:17          00070248801TRLO0      XLON 
705                88.20       14:40:17          00070248802TRLO0      XLON 
4069               88.20       14:40:19          00070248806TRLO0      XLON 
2315               88.20       14:40:25          00070248808TRLO0      XLON 
398                88.20       14:40:25          00070248809TRLO0      XLON 
1808               88.20       14:40:25          00070248810TRLO0      XLON 
53                88.40       14:44:45          00070249075TRLO0      XLON 
6712               88.40       14:44:45          00070249077TRLO0      XLON 
7032               88.40       14:44:45          00070249076TRLO0      XLON 
27                88.20       14:44:45          00070249078TRLO0      XLON 
3300               88.20       14:47:40          00070249241TRLO0      XLON 
2858               88.20       14:48:15          00070249291TRLO0      XLON 
1945               88.20       14:48:15          00070249292TRLO0      XLON 
3888               88.20       14:48:15          00070249293TRLO0      XLON 
6157               87.40       15:17:43          00070250333TRLO0      XLON 
3841               87.40       15:17:43          00070250334TRLO0      XLON 
848                87.40       15:36:10          00070251083TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2024 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

5789               87.40       15:36:10          00070251084TRLO0      XLON 
2279               87.60       16:06:34          00070252406TRLO0      XLON 
1065               87.60       16:06:34          00070252407TRLO0      XLON 
1594               87.60       16:06:34          00070252408TRLO0      XLON 
3519               87.60       16:06:34          00070252409TRLO0      XLON 
36                87.60       16:14:53          00070253103TRLO0      XLON 
1500               87.80       16:22:53          00070253664TRLO0      XLON 
3000               87.80       16:22:53          00070253665TRLO0      XLON 
1                 87.80       16:22:53          00070253666TRLO0      XLON 
3168               87.80       16:22:53          00070253667TRLO0      XLON 
4600               87.80       16:23:16          00070253671TRLO0      XLON 
77                87.80       16:23:16          00070253672TRLO0      XLON 
3152               87.80       16:23:16          00070253673TRLO0      XLON 
6799               87.80       16:23:16          00070253674TRLO0      XLON 
2023               87.80       16:23:16          00070253675TRLO0      XLON 
4646               87.80       16:23:16          00070253676TRLO0      XLON 
5345               87.80       16:23:36          00070253691TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  327299 
EQS News ID:  1922915 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1922915&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2024 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
