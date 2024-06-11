London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - The first Conference Programme has been released today for this year's Resourcing Tomorrow, Europe's largest and most influential mining event.

"Breaking out of the echo chamber" is the focus for Resourcing Tomorrow 2024, which returns to London on 3rd - 5th December.

This year's event will bring a uniquely diverse line-up of world-class speakers to a mining stage to talk about key challenges and opportunities on the industry's path to true sustainability.

It will champion innovation and unconventional collaboration as vital ingredients to advancing the global energy transition and mining's role in that historic shift.

"Resourcing Tomorrow aims to unite the efforts of the mining industry and their broader partners in accelerating the path to net zero," said Andrew Thake, Divisional Director of Resourcing Tomorrow.

"By initiating a discussion that reaches beyond the conventional mining industry, we create the foundation for a more coordinated, collaborative and successful response to the challenges presented by the energy transition."

Renowned for its impressive array of speakers, Resourcing Tomorrow 2024 will continue the longstanding tradition of hosting keynotes and panels featuring some of the industry's most respected leaders.

Mark Cutifani, Chair of Vale Base Metals, Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick, and Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting head this year's agenda line-up. They will all offer perspectives as leading majors on how the industry can progress.

In line with this year's focus, the conference will also deliver the rich, alternative perspectives and insights of influential actors outside of the mining industry, including Marit Brommer, CEO of the International Geothermal Association, and Erik Belz, President and COO of Engine One. The conference will also hear from Dr Lawrence Jones, Senior Vice President, International Programs, at Edison Electric Institute, and Ali Russel, Managing Director of Extreme E.

The event will include topics such as building resilience across the supply chain, attracting new investors to the industry, and rethinking traditional approaches to finance, exploration and production.

Once again, Europe's leading mining conference will host its signature Mining Spotlights and Mines and Money Pitch Battles, a certified crowd-pleaser, alongside regional seminars providing valuable state and country insights.

Resourcing Tomorrow's newly upgraded NextGen networking session creates an opportunity for students and graduates to speak directly to potential employees, incorporating the leaders of tomorrow into this forward-thinking event.

Following its huge success on debut last year, Resourcing Tomorrow will start with an industry-leading government roundtable on the 2nd of December, emphasising its commitment to advancing the mining industry for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Resourcing Tomorrow is excited to introduce new workshops in collaboration with International Geothermal Association, the Responsible Mining Initiative, and the Global Mining Guidelines Group.

These initiatives complement the event's focus on bringing diverse thinking to a global mining forum while also adding highly valuable technical and market insights to the programme.

With a global audience of over 2,000 attendees, including delegates from more than 100 mining companies, Resourcing Tomorrow will be a key barometer of the industry's progress in 2024.

More than ever, it will help set the tone of the industry's major discussions in 2025 and beyond.

For more information, go to Resourcingtomorrow.com

