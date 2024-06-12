DJ Final Results

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Final Results 12-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures Plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", "the Group" or the "Company") FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive, high-growth technology companies, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2024. Financial highlights -- GBP1,379m Gross Portfolio Value* (31 March 2023: GBP1,371m) -- GBP1,251m Net assets (31 March 2023: GBP1,194m) -- 662p NAV per share* (31 March 2023: 780p) -- GBP57m Consolidated Group cash (31 March 2023: GBP23m) -- -1% Gross Portfolio fair value movement* (31 March 2023: -16%) -- GBP39m Cash proceeds from realisations (year to March 31 2023: GBP48m) -- GBP55m Net of fees raised during the year (31 March 2023: GBPNil) -- 0.1% Operating costs (net of fee income and exceptional items) (31 March 2023: <0.1%) below the targeted 1% of year-end NAV* -- GBP65m invested, GBP40m direct and GBP25m representing Forward Partners share-for-share exchange, in addition a further GBP37m from the managed EIS/VCT funds (year to March 31 2023: GBP138m from plc and GBP41m from EIS/VCT funds)** *The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 35 for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures in the Annual Report. **EIS and VCT funds are managed by Molten Ventures plc group but are not consolidated. See Accounting Policies on page 116 and Glossary on page 162 for defined terms in the Annual Report. Performance highlights . Investments of GBP65m during the year from the Molten Ventures balance sheet, with a further GBP37m from the managed EIS/ VCT funds, alongside cash proceeds from realisations during the year of GBP39m . Completed share-for-share acquisition of Forward Partners plc ('Forward Partners') in March 2024 . Stake acquired in Seedcamp Fund III in February 2024, continuing the strategy of acquiring portfolios with high potential for near-term realisation . Committed to 6 new seed funds via our Fund of Funds programme, bringing the overall Fund of Funds portfolio to 80 funds. . Weighted average revenue growth of Core portfolio forecast to be over 50% for calendar year 2024 . Over 85% of companies in the Core portfolio with at least 18 months of cash runway as at 31 March 2024 (based on existing budgets and growth plans) ESG highlights . Launched inaugural stand-alone Sustainability Report on our website . Delivered tailored climate workshops to portfolio companies with the aim of improving their climate literacy and alignment to the Net Zero transition, in line with the commitments set out in our Climate Strategy . Joined the Steering Group of ESG_VC, became a member of Ventures ESG and continued to report against external standards and frameworks including PRI, CDP, TCFD, Investing in Women Code and SECR . Formally launched the Esprit Foundation (part of the Molten Ventures Group) and awarded its first grants to the Social Mobility Foundation, Included VC and Foundervine Post period-end . On 30 April 2024, Hologic, Inc, a NASDAQ listed entity, signed definitive agreement to acquire Endomagnetics Ltd. ('Endomag'). The acquisition, which is subject to completion conditions and regulatory approval as well as working capital and other customary closing adjustments, values Endomag at approximately USD310 million, which is modestly above NAV Capital Allocation Policy As reported in our announcement on 30 April, we provide an update to our capital allocation policy which outlines how the Company intends to deploy its capital resources across NAV per share accretive opportunities in order to deliver long-term value for its shareholders whilst ensuring the Company has appropriate liquidity headroom. 1. The Company will continue to focus its efforts on deploying capital into exceptional primary and secondary investments 2. The Company manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate reserves with ongoing monitoring of forecast and actual cash flows. Capital resources are managed to ensure there is sufficient headroom for 18 months' rolling operating expenses 3. Given the strong realisation pipeline, the Directors likewise believe that the current share price provides an opportunity to deliver accretive benefits to shareholders by purchasing its own shares at the prevailing discount levels. The Company therefore intends to allocate a minimum of 10% of realisation proceeds to buy back its own shares, utilising the existing authority granted to the Board at the AGM The Company will continue to balance the pipeline of new investment opportunities against the ability to drive returns to shareholders through share buy backs whilst maintaining sufficient reserves. Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Molten Ventures, commented: "This has been a productive year for Molten. We've continued to enhance our innovative platform to capture the exceptional investment opportunities available in backing high growth, disruptive, UK and European technology firms. The underlying performance of our portfolio companies remain strong, with valuations continuing to stabilise as the macroeconomic environment shows signs of improvement. "Looking ahead, we expect to see a step up in realisations, in the region of GBP100 million of capital back to the balance sheet this financial year, the proceeds of which we expect to deploy towards NAV per share accretive opportunities as outlined in our capital allocation policy today, and in doing so, continuing to maximise value for our shareholders". As previously announced, a live webcast presentation including Q&A will be held today at 9.00am for analysts and will be available on https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY_24. Conference call details for the Q&A are available upon request via Powerscourt. In addition, Molten will provide a further presentation for retail investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on at 10.00 on Friday 14 June. Chairman's introduction

In the years preceding my appointment, Molten developed and built an innovative platform, cementing itself as one of Europe's leading venture capital firms. We support high-growth, disruptive technology companies, and through our listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listing on Euronext Dublin, we provide access to the returns attainable from venture capital to both institutional and retail investors. I am looking forward to helping Molten Ventures build an even more successful business in the coming years.

