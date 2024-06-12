EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail Technologies selected to contribute to the European project for mine clearance E=MCM with a EUR 10 M grant

Press release

Paris, 12 June 2024

Exail Technologies, a global leader in the field of autonomous robotics, has been selected to participate in the European project E=MCM (European Extended Mine Countermeasures), supported by the European Commission and the European Defence Fund. As the provider of the drone system, Exail holds a key position in the project and will benefit from a €10 million grant to develop new features in its next generation of drones, the Toolbox 2.0.

With the threat of maritime mines being a reality for both civilian and military naval sectors, European navies are enhancing their capabilities to effectively counter them in wide-ranging maritime areas. In this context, E=MCM will continue the work initiated towards the next generation of 'made in Europe' mine countermeasure solutions. The project will be carried out by a consortium of several companies and led by Naval Group, already a partner of Exail in the Belgian-Dutch mine countermeasure program. The project will commence in the last quarter of 2024 for a duration of 3 years with the objective of delivering new MCM capability prototypes ready for industrialization within the European Union.

Thanks to this project, Exail Technologies will be able to finance studies, prototypes, and tests to develop new features for its UMIS drone system. The Toolbox 2.0 will go beyond the performance of the current system. These features will be integrated into the group's offering and can be proposed to our future and existing customers to enhance their operational capabilities.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of the Gorgé Group, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of the professions. The group offers complex drone systems, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies delivers performance, reliability and security to its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

