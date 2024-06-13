Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Infracon Construction, Inc. ("Infracon") is pleased to announce a new partnership with ?aq'am Community Enterprises ("ACE"). This collaboration will focus on the Hangingstone Ventures ("HSV") division of Infracon, emphasizing the provision of daylighting services to the Kootenay region and beyond.

HSV boasts a versatile fleet of Hydrovac and Air Excavation equipment designed to remove soil and other materials in a non-disruptive, non-destructive manner. This aids in locating pipelines, powerlines, and other sensitive infrastructure. Additionally, HSV's equipment can be utilized for trenching, excavating pilot holes for power poles, and other small excavation tasks.

The ACE-Infracon partnership aims to provide economic opportunities previously unavailable to ?aq'am community members and the broader Ktunaxa First Nation, facilitating training and employment prospects. By partnering with ACE, Infracon is committed to fostering a skilled workforce within the community. The collaboration will create various job opportunities, including roles in equipment operation, project management, safety supervision, and administrative support. Additionally, specialized training programs will be developed to equip local residents with the necessary skills and certifications required for these positions, ensuring long-term, sustainable employment.

Patrick Hampson, General Manager of HSV and a long-time Infracon employee, states, "The ?aq'am Community Enterprises team is a fantastic fit alongside Hangingstone Ventures. Their geographic location and entrepreneurial spirit complement our endeavors perfectly. This partnership will thrive in an underserved niche, allowing us to pursue new opportunities with some of British Columbia's largest infrastructure organizations."

ABOUT THE INFRACON GROUP

The Infracon Group of Companies ("Infracon") is a collection of specialty construction companies involved in heavy civil, pipeline, welding, and construction materials businesses in Western Canada. It is one of the fastest-growing construction groups in Canada, with an average annual revenue growth of over 65%. Infracon has expanded from revenues of under $30 million in 2018 to over $180 million in 2022. The group also boasts several successful indigenous partnerships that contribute significantly to local communities. Infracon operates centers in Kamloops, Merritt, Hope, and Dawson Creek, BC, as well as Calgary, AB. The company specializes in pipeline integrity and construction, heavy civil construction, mine construction, contract mining, and mine remediation in both urban and remote projects.

