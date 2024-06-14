Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
Aker Horizons: SLB and Aker Carbon Capture announce closing of carbon capture joint venture

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA's portfolio company Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("ACC") announced today the final closing of their previously announced joint venture with SLB. The new company combines technology portfolios, expertise and operations platforms to support accelerated carbon capture adoption for industrial decarbonization at scale.

The new company will be headquartered in Oslo. SLB owns 80% of the new company while ACC owns the remaining 20% stake.

Please see the announcements made by ACC on 27 March 2024 and 14 June 2024 for more information regarding the transaction.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Mats Ektvedt, Partner in Corporate Communications, on 14 June 2024 at CEST 12:30

For further information, please contact:

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com
Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28, mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/slb-and-aker-carbon-capture-announce-closing-of-carbon-capture-joint-venture,c4001348

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/4001348/aed01cc527d0866f.pdf

SLB and Aker Carbon Capture press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slb-and-aker-carbon-capture-announce-closing-of-carbon-capture-joint-venture-302172968.html

