Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - QUEBEC PEGMATITE HOLDINGS CORP. (CSE: QBC) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) ("QPC" or the "Company") announces that Mike Stier has resigned as the Company's Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Stier will continue to act a member of the Company's Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Stier for his contributions as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

The Company is pleased to announce that Paul Ténière has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company following Mr. Stier's resignation. Mr. Ténière is a Professional Geologist (P.Geo.) and an exploration, mining, and capital markets expert with 25 years of international experience taking precious metals, critical metals, and metallurgical coal deposits from the exploration stage to feasibility study stage and mine development. Mr. Ténière is also recognized as an industry expert in NI 43-101, JORC, and S-K 1300 (U.S. SEC) technical disclosure standards and has served as President and CEO, Senior VP Exploration, and a Director of several private and public mining companies. As the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Mining Expert and Senior Listings Manager, he approved the listing of numerous mining companies based on technical due diligence, resource and reserve model evaluations, and assessing corporate governance, management, and board suitability. He has a strong capital markets and corporate finance background evaluating mining equity/debt transactions based on technical, economic, environmental, and social factors, and has led extensive technical due diligence processes for IPO, RTO, and M&A transactions.

In connection with Mr. Ténière's appointment, he has been granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to vesting periods over the course of the term of the Options.

About Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp.:

Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp. is a North American junior mining exploration company that specializes in lithium and owns 100% of four properties, with two properties located in Quebec's highly sought after lithium regions, James Bay and Mazérac.

The Company's two flagship properties are in the James Bay and Mazérac regions, covering approximately 303 km². The Vieux Comptoir property is located approximately 45km east of the Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project and 45km west of Winsome Resources, Adina project. The Mazérac property is located about 50km southwest of Val-d'Or and easily accessible. The property is located near Vision Lithium's Cadillac property and Winsome Resources' Decelles property.

