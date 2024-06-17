EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF SEATTLE REIGN FC

Lyon, June 17, 2024 - 8.00 am.

Eagle Football Group announces the completion of the sale of its entire stake in the american franchise Seattle Reign FC (formerly OL Reign), representing 97% of the club's share capital, to a group including the Seattle Sounders and global investment firm Carlyle.

This transaction follows on from the agreement signed between the parties on March 18, after approval by the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) and MLS (Major League Soccer) Boards of Governors.

The sale price is $58 million (currently around €54 million) for 100% of the shares.

In line with the Group's strategy announced on October 25, in particular the refocusing on men's football, this transaction should enable Eagle Football Group to recognize a capital gain on the sale in the 2023/2024 financial statements, after deducting current account advances committed to the club's development and the impact of accumulated results since the acquisition of the American franchise in January 2020.

