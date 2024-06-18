Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.06.2024

WKN: A119SA | ISIN: CA8651251081 | Ticker-Symbol: 14S
Frankfurt
18.06.24
08:10 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2024 03:06 Uhr
23 Leser



Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.: Sulliden Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) ("Sulliden" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Indivar Pathak has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

The appointment of Mr. Pathak follows the resignation of Peter Hooper as a director of the Company. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Hooper for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.
On behalf of the Board
"Scott Moore", Chief Executive Officer
info@sulliden.com
(416) 861-2267

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
