Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - QUEBEC PEGMATITE HOLDINGS CORP. (CSE: QBC) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) ("QPC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share for a period of three years from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares is equal to or greater than $0.50 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the provision of notice to the holders of the Warrants via news release.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for the Company's exploration programs and for general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing of the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee to eligible persons pursuant to applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp:

Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp. (CSE: QBC) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) is a North American junior mining exploration company that has several 100%-owned properties in Quebec's highly sought after critical minerals and lithium regions in James Bay and Mazérac covering approximately 303 km². The Company's Vieux Comptoir Property is located approximately 45 km east of the Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project and 45 km west of Winsome Resources, Adina Project. The Company's Mazérac Property is easily accessible and located 50 km southwest of Val-d'Or near Vision Lithium's Cadillac Property and Winsome Resources' Decelles Property.

