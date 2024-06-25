Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
25.06.24
09:15 Uhr
1,050 Euro
+0,080
+8,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,20009:49
Dow Jones News
25.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Agreement reached with iBusiness Funding to acquire Funding Circle's US business

DJ Agreement reached with iBusiness Funding to acquire Funding Circle's US business 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Agreement reached with iBusiness Funding to acquire Funding Circle's US business 
25-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
("Funding Circle" or the "Company" or the "Group") 
Completion of process to focus on UK business 
Agreement reached with iBusiness Funding to acquire Funding Circle's US business 
Further to the announcement on 7 March 2024, Funding Circle today announces it has entered into an agreement for the 
sale of Funding Circle's US business to iBusiness Funding, LLC (IBF). 
The transaction will be for a total cash consideration of GBP33m1 2, for the US business including all loan portfolios, 
which includes a GBP10m gain, before transaction costs. The proceeds from the transaction will be reviewed in line with 
our capital allocation framework. 
Lisa Jacobs, Funding Circle CEO, said: "In March, I announced that we were simplifying the business by exiting the US 
and focusing on profitable growth in the UK business. Alongside the UK restructuring actions announced in May, we are 
continuing to execute against this plan with the sale of the US business to IBF. The UK business is on track to be 
profitable in H2, in line with our guidance. Over the medium term we expect net income growth of 15-20% CAGR with PBT 
margins of >15%. 
Over the last decade, our US team has played a significant role in getting finance to America's small businesses and I 
want to thank them for all the commitment that they have shown to our customers. We are pleased that in IBF, one of the 
leading SMB loan processors, we have found a partner that shares in our mission and we look forward to seeing the 
success of the combined entity in issuing SBA loans to businesses across the US." 
IBF is a leading provider of lending solutions for banks and lenders of all sizes with a specialisation in SBA lending. 
The company is dedicated to streamlining the business lending process to allow lenders to efficiently deliver capital 
to small and medium-sized businesses. IBF has processed over USD6 billion in SBA loans to date, and the team processes 
over 1,000 business loan applications through its platform daily. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital 
Corporation (NYSE: RC). 
Justin Levy, IBF CEO, said: "We are delighted for Funding Circle US to become part of IBF. Over the last 10 years, 
Funding Circle US has made a significant contribution to supporting US small businesses and together we will be able to 
accelerate progress to help even more businesses. We look forward to welcoming the team and continuing the important 
work of providing highly flexible and efficient funding solutions to US small businesses." 
As the Ready Capital group already holds an SBLC license, Funding Circle has, with SBA consent, surrendered its SBLC 
license. The transaction is expected to close by the end of June. 
Funding Circle will announce H1 2024 results on 5 September 2024. 
 
1 Total cash consideration subject to net asset adjustment at closing. 
2 The Transaction constitutes a Class 2 transaction under the UK Listing Rules. Funding Circle US had gross assets of 
GBP89m as at 31 December 2023. The US business contributed losses of GBP(23)m to the overall Group in 2023, although 
reported a statutory profit before tax of GBP7m for the year ended 31 December 2023. 
 
Contacts: 
 Funding Circle: 
Investor Relations  ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
 Media Relations   press@fundingcircle.com 
Angeli Everitt 
 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
About iBusiness Funding: 
IBF is a leading provider of lending solutions for banks and lenders of all sizes with a specialisation in SBA lending. 
The company is dedicated to streamlining the business lending process to allow lenders to efficiently deliver capital 
to small and medium-sized businesses. IBF has processed over USD6 billion in SBA loans to date, and the team processes 
over 1,000 business loan applications through its platform daily. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  329888 
EQS News ID:  1931987 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1931987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.