Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Mila-Quebec AI Institute ("Mila"), providing the Company with expansive access to AI Engineering talent and non-dilutive funding.

This partnership grants Railtown privileges such as recruitment, training, and access to Mila workspaces, as well as privileged and funded access for conducting applied research projects with Mila, in addition to corporate visibility across Mila's website and marketing materials, Mila's research, events, conferences, and business opportunities related to Mila startups.

Mila is internationally renowned for its significant contributions to generative artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML). The collaboration will further strengthen Railtown's relationship within the research and developer communities, promote its platform and product innovations, and expand access to a growing pool of domestic and global ML talent; additionally, Railtown will have exposure to Mila's continued research findings.

"With multiple large projects in our pipeline, partnering up with the Mila Institute will allow us to accelerate our time to market with each new product release. This partnership is a vote of confidence that will drive Railtown AI's roadmap and bring our AGI closer to customers around the globe," states CEO Cory Brandolini.

About Mila

Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, is recognized worldwide for its major contributions to AI. Today, the Mila community boasts the largest concentration of deep learning academic researchers globally. The institute is recognized for its expertise and significant contributions in areas such as modeling language, machine translation, object recognition and generative models.

Since its inception, Mila focuses its mission on core research areas such as health, environment and climate change, and AI ethics. Mila extends its expertise and leadership in AI to deliver advances that will benefit all of society. Research carried out at Mila is conducted using an Open Science approach to promote collaboration and foster knowledge transfer.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We purposely built our Application General Intelligence Platform to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

