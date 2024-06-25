Regulatory News:

Guillaume Pepy, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "With a renewed shareholder base, a restructured balance sheet and a new identity, we have opened a new page. Today, with the Board of Directors and the Executive Management team, we are particularly proud to announce that our Annual General Meeting has enabled us to introduce the Company's mission statement (raison d'être) Together, let's stand as a strength for the vulnerable among us" into its Articles of Association. The Group now has everything it takes to ensure that together, united, our employees, experts and professionals in care and support for our patients, residents, their families and loved ones, and players in civil society, can meet the major challenges facing our society, mental health and the elderly".

Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer: "At the same time as our financial restructuring, we laid the human and medical foundations for the Group, and embarked on an in-depth overhaul. emeis continues its transformation by strengthening the operational management and performance of its facilities. Our new identity, emeis, and our mission statement (raison d'être) are vectors of performance. They are the expression of the support offered to our patients, residents, beneficiaries and their families, and require us to excel and innovate in the quality of care and support provided every day in our facilities. The proposed transition to a mission-driven company in 2025 will mark a new stage in our transformation, a new challenge that together with the Board of Directors and the determination of all the Group's teams, which I would like to salute, we are ready to take up. With all the humility that our businesses inspire, we remain more determined than ever. Determined to make emeis a resolutely human business model".

Summary of voting results for other resolutions

During the General Meeting, the required majority of Company shareholders approved the resolutions relating to:

the approval of the 2023 financial statements, the appropriation of profit and the approval of the Auditors' report on regulated agreements;

- the reappointment of Mireille Faugère, independent director;

- the remuneration and benefits of corporate officer for the 2023 financial year;

- the remuneration policy for corporate officer for the 2024 financial year;

- the renewal or grant of financial delegations and authorizations to the Board of Directors;

- the granting of delegations to the Board of Directors to issue the Groupement share warrants and the SteerCo share warrants (the Board of Directors will implement this delegation in order to issue the Groupement share warrants and the SteerCo share warrants over the next few days)1;

- amendments to the Company's articles of association, in particular to incorporate the Group's new identity and mission statement (raison d'être);

- the power for formalities.

The detailed results of the votes are available on the Company's website at the following address: www.emeis-group.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders/shareholder-meeting

Finally, Ms Noria Charef was appointed as director representing employees by the Company's Central Social and Economic Committee during its meeting on 11 June 2024, with effect from the close of the General Meeting.

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.

emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

___________________

1 It should be noted that the shares of the beneficiaries of the issuance of share warrants without pre-emption rights for shareholders under 16th to 20th resolutions were excluded from the vote on the corresponding resolutions pursuant to applicable regulations.

It is planned to issue 1,170,888 share warrants to the Groupement (522,795 to Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, 345,650 to Mutuelle Assurance des Instituteurs de France, 129,619 to CNP Assurances and 172,824 to MACSF Epargne Retraite) and 1,162,279 share warrants to the SteerCo, giving a total of 2,333,167 share warrants. Each share warrant will entitle its holder to subscribe, for a period of six months from the date of settlement/delivery, to one new ordinary share with a par value of €0.01 each, at a price of €0.01 per share, with no issue premium. Once issued, they would entitle their holders to subscribe for shares representing around 1.4% of the Company's capital on a fully diluted basis.

