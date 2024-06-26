Smith & Nephew UK Ltd: Smith+Nephew takes centre court sponsoring players competing at Wimbledon; global Sports Medicine technology leader helping athletes get back in the game

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it will sponsor tennis players participating in The Championships, Wimbledon 2024 to spotlight its advanced Sports Medicine portfolio alongside some of the greatest athletes in the world. Smith+Nephew endeavours to help people live their 'Life Unlimited' by aiding in their recovery from injury and get them back to doing what they love.

Click to play video - Smith+Nephew Proud Player Sponsor at The Championships, Wimbledon 2024



Tennis is an elegant sport but can be rough on the body - especially to a player's joints. Two common injuries1,2 that tennis players suffer are rotator cuff tears in the shoulder and meniscus tears in the knee. Smith+Nephew offers advanced solutions for both of these injuries that are supported by clinical evidence and time-tested results.



Smith+Nephew's comprehensive Advanced Healing Solutions portfolio is redefining biological healing in rotator cuff repair. Backed by 10 years of clinical evidence and more than 100,000 procedures completed globally since its introduction in 2014, the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant has had a transformative impact, offering a better solution for more than 1 million3 patients having surgery for a rotator cuff tear each year. The collagen-based implant supports the body's natural healing response to facilitate the formation of new tendon-like tissue to biologically augment the existing tendon and change the course of rotator cuff tear progression.4-10

Smith+Nephew also has an established track record of success in knee repair including a 30-year legacy of saving the meniscus rather than removing it. One of the most frequently published meniscal repair devices on the market, the FAST-FIX? Family of meniscal repair solutions has helped surgeons repair hundreds of thousands11 of meniscal tears over the past 30 years due to its ease of use,12 high fixation strength,*13-16 and strong, reliable repairs.17-19 With an 88% mean success rate of all-inside repairs,20 the FAST-FIX Family has truly helped patients return to a Life Unlimited.

"Both Smith+Nephew and the players participating in Wimbledon share a common thread as leaders in their respective fields and being among the best at what they do," said Christie Van Geffen, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Sports Medicine at Smith+Nephew. "It's an honour to sponsor players competing in this year's Championship and we look forward to helping athletes all over the world get back to performing at the highest level."

If you would like to find out more about Smith+Nephew's leading Sports Medicine technology portfolio - including the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant and FAST-FIX Family of meniscal repair solutions - please visit www.smith-nephew.com .

- ends -

Media Enquiries

Dave Snyder +1





*As demonstrated in biomechanical testing

References

Dines, JS et al. Tennis Injuries: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Treatment. J Am Acad Orth Surg. 2015;23(3):181-189 Majewski M et al.Epidemiology of athletic knee injuries: A 10-year study. The Knee. 2006;13(3):184-188 iData Research. Rotator cuff repair and reconstruction market size, share and trends analysis (2023). Available at: https://idataresearch.com/product/rotator-cuff-repair-reconstruction-market-size-share-and-trends-analysis-global-2023-2029-medsuite-includes-grafts-allografts-xenograft-synthetic-and-1-more/#. Accessed December 19, 2023. Ruiz Ibán MA, Navlet MG, Marco SM, et al. Augmentation of a transosseous equivalent repair in posterosuperior non-acute rotator cuff tears with a bioinductive collagen implant decreases the re-tear rate at one year. A randomised controlled trial. Arthroscopy. Published online 12/27/2023. Bokor DJ, Sonnabend D, Deady L, et al. Evidence of healing of partial-thickness rotator cuff tears following arthroscopic augmentation with a collagen implant: a 2-year MRI follow-up. Muscles, Ligaments Tendons J. 2016;6(1):16-25. Schlegel TF, Abrams JS, Bushnell BD, Brock JL, Ho CP. Radiologic and clinical evaluation of a bioabsorbable collagen implant to treat partial-thickness tears: a prospective multicenter study. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2018 27(2):242-251. Van Kampen C, Arnoczky S, Parks P, et al. Tissue-engineered augmentation of a rotator cuff tendon using a reconstituted collagen scaffold: a histological evaluation in sheep. Muscles Ligaments Tendons J. 2013;3(3):229-235. Arnoczky SP, Bishai SK, Schofield B, et al. Histologic Evaluation of Biopsy Specimens Obtained After Rotator Cuff Repair Augmented With a Highly Porous Collagen Implant. Arthroscopy. 2017;33(2):278-283 Bokor DJ, Sonnabend DH, Deady L, et al. Healing of partial-thickness rotator cuff tears following arthroscopic augmentation with a highly porous collagen implant: a 5-year clinical and MRI follow-up. Muscles, Ligaments Tendons J. 2019;9(3):338-347. McElvany MD, McGoldrick E, Gee AO, Neradilek MB, Matsen FA, 3rd. Rotator cuff repair: published evidence on factors associated with repair integrity and clinical outcome. Am J Sports Med. 2015;43(2):491-500. Internal Smith+Nephew sales data from 2023 FY STGP RM Smith+Nephew 2015.Ver/Val, Protocol/Report, FAST-FIX 360 Delivery System. Internal Report. 15000994 Rev. E. Smith+Nephew 2004. Suture performance in standard arthroscopic knots - Effects of material and design. Internal Report. 1061539 Rev. A. Smith+Nephew 2007. Internal Test Request - ULTRA FAST-FIX. Internal Report. ITR-3457. Smith+Nephew 2010.The biomechanical performance of the FAST-FIX 360 meniscal repair system. Internal Report. DOF 10600596. Smith+Nephew 2007.Evaluation of the mechanical properties of the ULTRA FAST-FIX meniscal repair system in a bovine meniscus model. Internal Report. DOF 10600342 Uzun E, Misir A, Kizkapan TB, et al. Evaluation of Midterm Clinical and Radiographic Outcomes of Arthroscopically Repaired Vertical Longitudinal and Bucket-Handle Lateral Meniscal Tears. Orthop J Sports Med. 2019;7(5):1 - 8. Shearman A, Foster A, Wilson A, Risebury M, Yasen S. Excellent medium-term survival of an all-inside tensionable knotted suture device justifies repair of most meniscal tears encountered during reconstructive knee ligament surgery. Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc. 2020:1-8. Laurendon L, Neri T, Farizon F, Philippot R. Prognostic factors for all-inside meniscal repair. A 87-case series. OTSR. 2017;103(7):1017 - 1020. Johnson, D., Souter, P., Sedgwick, M.. Clinical Performance of an All-inside Meniscal Repair Device: A Systematic Literature Review with Meta-analysis. ISAKOS. 2023.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.5 billion in 2023. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and disposals, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC's website at www. sec.gov, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

? Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered in US Patent and Trademark Office.