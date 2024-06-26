Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of field work at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, with the mobilization of field and drill crews to site.

The planned field program includes 1,500 m to 3,000 m drill program focused on stepping down-dip from open, high-grade copper intercepts from the 2014 program. Then the company plans to perform a downhole InfiniTEM XL geophysical survey - a deep penetrating tool with a depth of investigation of up to 1,000 m below surface - to expand on the existing EM anomalies.

Matthew Badiali, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited finally get to work at Cristinas. We designed the drill program to evaluate the continuity of the high-grade copper mineralization below the existing historic drilling. The accompanying geophysical survey will give us a much clearer understanding of the potential extent of the sulphide mineralization. We know this project holds excellent copper mineralization. We now need to understand its potential to be a large copper deposit."

Figure 1: Location of Drill Target and Historical Drilling at Cristinas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10393/214386_f624c19d04e69b52_001full.jpg

In addition, the drill program will target the two conductors identified in the 2022 electro-magnetic geophysical survey (EM). As previously discussed in the April 26, 2024, press release, these conductors are associated with the down-dip projection of mineralization in the historic mine and drill holes.

The Coatl vein conductor aligns with the down-dip projection of the mine workings and most of the shallow drill intercepts and continues to depth of at least 350m below surface. The Company interprets the conductor to be related to sulphide (e.g., chalcopyrite and/or pyrite) mineralization like that observed in the drill holes.

The survey identified a second conductor with the same vertical extent as the Coatl vein conductor. However, it is located approximately 90 m into the hanging wall. The Hanging Wall conductor projected to surface coincides with copper intercepts at the top of the historic drill hole LC13DD07. That interval contained 0.9 m true width of 2.0% copper in (Figure 2).

Figure 2: EM Targets Beneath Open Drill Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10393/214386_f624c19d04e69b52_002full.jpg

The Company plans to do a follow up downhole EM survey, after drilling. The downhole EM survey will provide the Company with more detailed data on the extent and geometry of the Coatl vein and Hanging Wall conductors. A limited loop geometry, as well as oxidation of sulphide minerals at surface may have limited the 2022 survey's ability to determine the full extent of the vein-associated EM conductors.

About the Cristinas Project

The 685-hectare Cristinas Project is in northeastern Chihuahua state, Mexico, approximately 2 hours by car from Chihuahua City in a prolific belt of carbonate-hosted deposits that extends from south-central Mexico north through the United States (Figure 3). The Cristinas Project includes a historic copper mine that operated in the 1950's on shallow copper oxide mineralization. The project features a >1,250 m long zone of copper mineralization traced through rock chips on surface and 12 historical (2014) drill holes. The copper mineralization is open along strike and at depth with significant expansion potential highlighted by limited geophysical surveys.

Figure 3: Major Carbonate-Hosted Deposits in the Southwestern US & Mexico

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10393/214386_f624c19d04e69b52_003full.jpg

QP Statement

Dr. Roy Greig, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical content in this release.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada and one in Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to Hudbay's Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia.

