Proposed Placing of GBP1.7 million and Broker Option of GBP1.0 million

OTAQ PLC Proposed Placing of GBP1.7 million 10% Secured Convertible Loan Notes 2027 Broker Option through Dowgate Capital to allocate up to an additional GBP1.0 million 10% Secured Convertible Loan Notes 2027 Waiver under Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers 26 June 2024 OTAQ PLC, ("OTAQ" or the "Company"), a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, announced a proposed fundraising on 17 May 2024. A placing has been conducted by Dowgate Capital to issue GBP1.7 million 10% Convertible Loan Notes 2027 at par, with a potential further issue by OTAQ of up to GBP1.0 million further Convertible Loan Notes 2027 under a Broker Option granted by the Company to Dowgate Capital. Further details of the Fundraise, including the terms of the Notes and conditions of the Placing, are set out in this announcement and in a Circular being posted to shareholders today, which will also be available on the Company's website at https:// otaq.com/. The Circular contains notice of a general meeting of the Company to be held on 12 July 2024 at which resolutions relating to the Placing will be proposed. 1. INTRODUCTION At the time of the Company's acquisition of OTAQ Group Limited on 31 March 2020, it was agreed with the Takeover Panel that certain Shareholders were 'acting in concert' in relation to the Company). The Concert Party, as originally constituted, which also includes the Discretionary Funds managed by Dowgate Wealth Limited and other funds managed by members of the Dowgate Group, now holds 28,438,899 Ordinary Shares representing 22.15 per cent. of the Voting Share Capital. Recent discussions with the Takeover Panel in the context of certain wider relationships between shareholders have resulted in others being deemed to be 'acting in concert' in relation to the Company. The Enlarged Concert Party includes: Nigel Wray and Euroblue Investments Limited (a company controlled by Mr Wray); Giles Clifford and Adam Reynolds (directors of OTAQ); and Onward Opportunities Limited, a closed-ended investment company managed by a small team headed by Laurence Hulse, who is an Investment Director of Dowgate Wealth. The Enlarged Concert Party holds 57,141,078 Ordinary Shares representing 44.51 per cent. of OTAQ's Voting Share Capital. As set out below, under the Takeover Code, any change in the Enlarged Concert Party's shareholding in the Company, which results in an increase in the percentage of the Voting Share Capital of the Enlarged Concert Party would result in the Enlarged Concert Party normally being required to make a mandatory cash offer to all the remaining Shareholders to acquire their Ordinary Shares in cash and at the highest price paid by any member of the Enlarged Concert Party in the preceding 12 months. Certain members of the Enlarged Concert Party have given commitments to subscribe for Convertible Loan Notes in the Fundraise. In the event that the members of the Enlarged Concert Party acquire and then exercise the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Loan Notes, the percentage interest of the Enlarged Concert Party may increase to a maximum of 54.50 per cent. (assuming that only Notes held by the Concert Party are converted into new Ordinary Shares excluding SIP Allocations). Philip Newby, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr Harald Rotsch, Chief Technology Officer, of the Company who are participants in the Company's Share Inventive Plan, are deemed to be members of the Concert Party. Under the SIP, any member of staff can contribute up to GBP150 per month under salary sacrifice arrangements to buy existing Ordinary Shares. The Company then matches this by allotting additional new Ordinary Shares on a 1:1 basis, so the maximum number of Ordinary Shares allocated to each participating employee is GBP300 divided by the prevailing market price. Accordingly, an illustrative 130,000 new Ordinary Shares are authorised to be allocated to each of Philip Newby and Harald Rotsch, who are each entitled under the SIP to 13 monthly Ordinary Share allocations valued at GBP300 each prior to June 2025. If such SIP Allocations are received in full, this would result in an increase in the aggregate shareholding of the Concert Party to an illustrative maximum of 54.66 per cent. as explained below. The Company has consulted with the Takeover Panel which has agreed to waive the requirement for the Enlarged Concert Party to make a mandatory cash offer to all Shareholders under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code to all the remaining Shareholders to acquire their Ordinary Shares in cash, in the specific circumstance where those members of the Enlarged Concert Party's aggregate shareholding increases either on conversion of Notes into new Ordinary Shares thereby resulting in an increase in the aggregate percentage holding of Ordinary Shares or as a result of the SIP allocations (the "Rule 9 Waiver"). The Rule 9 Waiver is subject to and conditional upon the approval by a vote of Independent Shareholders on a poll at a General Meeting of the Company. 2. BACKGROUND TO AND REASONS FOR THE FUNDRAISE About the Group OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition. The Company's prime focus remains the provision of technology services to the aquaculture sector, which includes technologies to support shrimp farming and to monitor and manage water quality more widely across the sector. Specifically, the aquaculture division products include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring. The Company has developed and now launched LPAS a live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. OTAQ also continues to target opportunities for production and sale of its Sealfence acoustic deterrent device primarily for the salmon farming sector. OTAQ's offshore division product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems and Lander seabed survey devices. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena. OTAQ's connectors division includes the manufacture of subsea electrical connectors and penetrators to operate in challenging subsea applications in the offshore oil and gas, commercial diving and renewable energy markets. The Company's connectors products have a variety of uses including for diving chambers, survey and drilling equipment and remote operated vehicles. Reasons for the Fundraise The Group's product range includes some which are relatively new (LPAS was launched in May 2024) and others which are still being developed and/or tested. Delays in bringing new products to market and into production have contributed to the Group's cash resources becoming stretched leading to the need for the Placing. In these circumstances it is difficult to make reliable cash flow forecasts, leading to a relatively conservative approach being taken. Cash generation in Q1 2024 was better than budgeted with a strong contribution from connector sales offsetting a weakness in aquaculture revenues. Overall, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") believes that the Group's revenue generating products, together have the potential to generate sufficient cash flow to cover all expenditure by the end of 2025. The Fundraise addresses the Group's anticipated working capital requirements to continue to operate as a going concern. Certain of the Group's major shareholders have made Placing commitments, demonstrating their confidence in the Group's prospects. These commitments result in a conflict of interest between them and the Company. See paragraph 5. 'Related Party involvement in the Placing' below. 3. EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS Publication of the Circular 26 June 2024 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Forms of Proxy 10.00 a.m. on 10 July 2024 and electronic proxy submissions Latest time and date for CREST voting instructions 10.00 a.m. on 10 July 2024 General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 12 July 2024 Result of General Meeting announced as soon as possible on 12 July 2024

