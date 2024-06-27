Del Monte Foods, Inc.: Del Monte Foods: Increasing Sustainability From Farm to Pantry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Harvesting the Future

Read the 2023 Del Monte Foods ESG Report

Canned and Jarred Foods: Increasing Sustainability From Farm to Pantry

Canned and jarred foods, with their long-lasting nutritional value, affordability and packaging, are nourishing for the planet, people and communities in which we live. The way Del Monte Foods sources and packs food increases sustainability from farm to pantry, all the way through to recycle-ready packaging.

At the Farm: "Imperfect" produce is a driver of food waste. Canned and jarred foods salvage fruits and vegetables that are cut the wrong size or shape for the fresh market.

Produce is perishable. Most canned and jarred foods at Del Monte Foods are packed within hours of harvest to lock in nutrients and can last for years.

Del Monte Foods has also been a leader in the upcycled food movement and in 2021 became the industry's first canned vegetable product to be Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association. Del Monte® Blue Lake® Petite Cut and Blue Lake® Farmhouse Cut Green Beans are made with 100% upcycled and sustainably grown green beans from Wisconsin and Illinois.

In Transit: The majority of produce is grown within 100 miles of the company's manufacturing facilities, decreasing the distance food needs to travel.

Over 80% of Del Monte Foods' fruits and vegetables are sourced in the U.S.

At Our Facilities: Dedicated focus on reducing energy, water and waste has resulted in decreased carbon emissions per ton of product produced at facilities.

On Your Wallet: Choosing canned or jarred varieties of some fruits and vegetables can often save money while offering low sodium options and comparable nutrition as fresh or frozen.

In the Pantry: Canned, jarred and frozen foods are convenient, making mealtimes easier and with longer shelf lives they are wasted less often. Fresh foods are more likely to be tossed.

In the Supply Chain: Canned and jarred foods have a longer shelf life and can be used straight from the shelf with no need for chilling or freezing, saving more energy - and more money.

For Food Security: Canned and jarred food stretches food dollars for taxpayers and participants in government programs.

These foods provide year-round nutritional availability and consistent quality for the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs and federal food assistance programs. Canned and jarred foods also help provide lower-income families access to important nutrients.

For Increased Nutrition: With one-third of U.S. children either overweight or obese, it's clear kids need a healthier diet.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends "all forms" (canned, fresh, frozen, dried and 100% juice) of fruits, vegetables, beans, meats and seafood to make up a healthy meal.

Find out more.

For Recyclability: Steel can be continuously and efficiently recycled. In fact, more steel is recycled each year than paper, plastic, aluminum and glass combined. When steel is recycled, it conserves energy and natural resources.

Learn how the company is growing a healthier tomorrow. Download the 2023 Del Monte Foods ESG Report here.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root Organics and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

