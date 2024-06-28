Coinsilium Group Limited: ANNUAL REPORT AND -2

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 28-Jun-2024 / 14:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED STATEMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium", the "Group" or the "Company"), the venture builder, investor and adviser to early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2023. Financial Summary -- Revenue for the year of GBP37,250 vs GBP211,523 in the prior year -- The net fair value gain / (loss) on financial assets in 2023 was GBP17,289 compared with a GBP273,292 loss in 2022 -- Total Comprehensive Loss of GBP660,684 compared to a loss of GBP2,056,974 in 2022 -- Loss for the period from continuing operations GBP580,472 compared to a loss of GBP2,288,282 in 2022 -- Administrative expenses in the year of GBP896,246 remain fairly consistent with GBP936,931 in 2022 -- Loss per share of 0.35 pence compared to a loss of 1.17 pence in 2022 -- Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounted to GBP2,162,782 at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of GBP2,136,097) -- As at 31 December 2023 cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP283,757 (31 December 2022: GBP667,816) -- Gains on revaluation of crypto currencies held as other current assets of GBP298,854 recognised in the year compared with loss of GBP1,289,582 in 2022 Operational Highlights -- Coinsilium acquires Web3 advisory service business and certain intellectual property assets of Tokenomi with its owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia joining Coinsilium's Advisory Team -- Successful completion of Subscription and Placing in the Company raising GBP258,150, including Directors' participation of GBP100,500, -- Conversion into ordinary A shares of principal and interest of the GBP200,000 convertible loan made to UK-registered Greengage Global Holding Ltd ("Greengage") in September 2021 by Coinsilium, via its wholly owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary, Seedcoin Limited ("Seedcoin"). Subscription for new shares in Greengage by Seedcoin of GBP25,000. -- Coinsilium signs a Master Collaboration Agreement with global lifestyle fashion company Blvck Limited ("BLVCK Paris") to establish a framework for engagement on future projects including Web3 projects. -- Coinsilium cornerstones funding round for AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta Finance AG with Convertible Loan Agreement of USUSD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USUSD5m and Option Agreement for up to USUSD500,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m valid for 12 months. -- Coinsilium launches its new website marking its Web3 focus and commitment to capitalising on emerging opportunities in Web3 technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly at the intersection of AI and Blockchain -- Coinsilium reported the unveiling of the 'Byzant' Web3 ecosystem. Byzant is an active collaboration between a syndicate of major digital advertising and blockchain industry partners, including Coinsilium and portfolio company Indorse, working together to deploy a decentralised Social Network for creative professionals and a suite of Web3 applications and tools, developed by Indorse The Directors present their report, together with the Group Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, for the year ended 31 December 2023. The comparative period is the year ended 31 December 2022. Review of the Year Throughout the period the digital asset markets continued their strong recovery from the 2022 lows, with a corresponding markedly positive impact on the Company's cryptocurrency treasury position. The prices of BTC and ETH began the period at USUSD16,612 and USUSD1,202, respectively and by the end 2023, BTC had risen 156.7% to USUSD42,650 while ETH had increased by 89.8% to USUSD2,281.00. The strong performance of both cryptocurrencies has continued beyond the year end with BTC reaching a new all time high of USD75,830 on 14 March 2024 and is currently trading at USUSD67,800 representing a percentage increase year-to-date of approximately 54.7%. Having navigated the challenges from the previous down cycle and the lows of December 2022, we emerged stronger in 2023, fulfilling our commitment to resilience and growth. Throughout the year, we strategically laid the building blocks for future success, focusing on Web3 and exponential converging technology opportunities, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). Web3, which represents the next generation of internet technologies incorporating decentralised platforms and blockchain, is a cornerstone of our strategy. Our emphasis on AI and other converging technologies positions us to leverage innovative solutions and drive substantial growth. This proactive approach has prepared us well for the strong sustained market recovery we are now experiencing in 2024, where we now find ourselves in a robust and advantageous position. On 14 March 2023 - Coinsilium announced that the Company had entered into Heads of Terms ("HoT") with Tokenomi, a blockchain and Web3 advisory services firm ("Tokenomi") established in 2017, and with its owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia, to acquire the advisory service business and certain intellectual property assets of Tokenomi. On 19 May 2023 the Company reported that the acquisition of the Tokenomi business had completed and that Tokenomi's owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia, had joined Coinsilium's Advisory Team. Consideration for the acquisition of the Tokenomi business was GBP116,500, of which GBP19,000 was paid in cash and GBP97,500 was paid through the issue of 3.25m Shares in the Company in the year at a price of 3.0 pence per share, subject to a 6-month lock-in agreement, with a follow on further 6-month orderly market arrangement. Projected revenue estimates were provided at the time of the announcement with a further update provided at the time of the completion announcement dated 19 May 2023, covering the subsequent 12 to 24 month period, contingent on those advisory clients successfully completing their TGEs (Token Generating Events) within this period. Revenues generated from advisory services are in most cases contingent on the success of the client's TGE. In the context of the pace of recovery from the market lows as of the end of 2022, and prevailing market sentiment, several advisory clients have since elected to push back their TGE's until more optimal conditions prevail. It is therefore likely that we will see many of these projects relaunching their TGE processes from towards the end of this year or over the course of 2025 subject to conducive market conditions. On 21 April 2023, Coinsilium announced that it had raised GBP258,150 gross of expenses via a company share subscription and broker placing through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, of 17,209,999 new ordinary shares of no-par value at a price of 1.5 pence per share from existing and new shareholders and directors of the Company. Following the issue of the 17,209,999 Ordinary Shares, the Company has 191,958,234 Ordinary Shares in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. Each Placing Share had an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 3p ("Warrants"), valid for two years from the date of admission of the Placing Shares, being 27 April 2023. The Directors' participation in the Subscription was as follows: Director No. Shares Subscription Value Eddy Travia 3,350,000 GBP 50,250 Malcolm Palle 3,350,000 GBP 50,250 On 15 June 2023, the Company announced that Greengage had successfully raised GBP1m, the first tranche of a proposed GBP5m fundraise, at a GBP30m valuation and that Coinsilium participated in Greengage's latest funding round with an investment of GBP25,000. At the same time, we also reported the conversion of the principal and interest of the GBP200,000 convertible loan notes made to Greengage in September 2021 by Coinsilium, via its wholly owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary Seedcoin Limited. Coinsilium's total shareholdings in Greengage increased to 27,133 and based on the fundraising values the Company's stake at GBP652,537. On 4 September 2023 - Coinsilium announced a Master Collaboration Agreement with global lifestyle fashion brand company Blvck Limited ("Blvck Paris") to establish a framework for engagement on future projects including Web3 projects. The agreement provides a structured framework for both parties to work together and move forward on a range of strategic Web3 initiatives currently under review. On 14 September 2023 Coinsilium announced that Seedcoin, its 100% owned Gibraltar subsidiary, had signed a Convertible Loan Agreement and Option Agreement with Silta as a cornerstone investor in their funding round. The Convertible Loan Agreement provides a loan principal amount of USD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD5m. The loan is granted for a period of six months, converting at maturity into 22,306 new common shares of Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share. As at the time of this report we note that there has been a delay in the issuance of the new shares and it is expected that the new shares to be issued to Coinsilium within the coming weeks. The Option Agreement for up to USD500,000 provides the rights to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares in Silta at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m valid for 12

months. Subject to Loan conversion and Options exercised in full, Seedcoin will hold a total of 185,881 shares or 6.7% of the total share capital of Silta. Post period on 12 February 2024 the company announced that Silta has notified Coinsilium that it has recently received an investment from a top 10 global infrastructure development bank as part of a strategic partnership agreement to build a climate financing marketplace, powered by AI, for bankability and sustainability assessments. This strategic partnership aims to help support governments, infrastructure developers, and financial institutions to reach their goals of deploying USUSD800B towards Climate Financing by 2030. On 2 October 2023 we announced the launch of the new Coinsilium website marking the culmination of the Company's work towards repositioning itself and its commitment to capitalising on emerging opportunities in Web3 technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly at the intersection of AI and Blockchain, whilst providing investors with a valuable resource for gaining a better understanding of Coinsilium's Web3 investments and advisory services work. Coinsilium also announced that it has embarked on a number of global awareness and promotional initiatives, including the Company's engagement as main sponsor for the "When Shift Happens" podcast run by renowned Web3 entrepreneur and podcast host Kevin Follonier. "When Shift Happens" has a large global following and features regular interviews with famous names and rising stars in the Web3/Crypto space. On 1st December 2023 portfolio company Indorse announced the unveiling of the 'Byzant' Web3 ecosystem. Byzant is the product of an active collaboration between a syndicate of major digital advertising and blockchain industry partners, including Coinsilium and portfolio company Indorse, working together to deploy a decentralised Social Network for creative professionals and a suite of Web3 applications and tools, developed by Indorse. These applications and tools will provide solutions that address many of the functionality and User Experience (UX) challenges currently hindering mass Web3 adoption and are needed to achieve parity with Web2 functionalities. Indorse is the principal technology partner for Byzant with Coinsilium providing strategic advisory services. Coinsilium's participation and economic interests in Byzant will be represented through a material stake in new project tokens at the founding member level. Post period, on 15 March 2024, the Company announced that A-ADS had joined the Byzant Collaboration as the latest new syndicate member. A-ADS is one of the largest and longest established Crypto/Bitcoin advertising networks, currently serving 191 million impressions per day, and is working with Byzant to develop Adbazaar, a smart contract-powered advertising solution within the Byzant suite of applications specifically built for Web3. On 28 November 2023, Coinsilium announced that it had signed Heads of Terms ("HoT") with investment portfolio company, Singapore-registered Indorse Pte. Ltd, a blockchain development company, to acquire a further 2,773 shares representing an additional stake of 14.76% in the post-transaction share capital of Indorse. Coinsilium currently holds 1,433 shares or 10.156% of the current share capital of Indorse. Post period on 29 January 2024 the Company announced that Coinsilium and Indorse had agreed to not proceed with the negotiations at this time, given the complexity of the proposed share acquisition transaction and the time required to complete the necessary due diligence work and that both Coinsilium and Indorse will focus on their collaboration towards the successful development and launch of the Byzant Ecosystem and its applications, as referred to in the Company's announcement on 1 December 2023. The Company ended the period with the value of tradable crypto tokens of GBP466,341 and rights to future crypto tokens of GBP451,678 . Cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP283,757. Director Share Purchases During the period, Chief Executive Eddy Travia purchased a total of 1.5m Coinsilium shares on the market: Director No. Shares Price 24 August 2023 Eddy Travia 1,500,000 1.25p New Advisory and Investment Agreements Post Year End On 20 February 2024 Coinsilium announced it had signed an agreement with global trade exchange platform LC Lite ("LC Lite") for the provision of strategic advisory services in respect of the forthcoming token launch for its decentralised trade finance platform, now rebranded as Nexade Finance. LC Lite has been recently acquired by Incomlend, a regulated global invoice finance marketplace for SMEs with licences to operate in Singapore and in Hong Kong. Incomlend was founded in 2016 to address the USUSD2.5 trillion global trade finance gap and was named one of the Top 15 Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore in 2022. LC Lite aims to bring Web3 decentralised technology to Incomlend, with improved marketplace liquidity, multi-currency solutions for cross-border export financing and a broad usage of stablecoins. LC Lite will also be well positioned to capitalise on emerging business opportunities from within the fast-growing digital asset market. Partnerships IOV Labs Asia JV On 28 February 2023 the Company provided an update on the status of IOV Labs Asia Pte. Ltd. ("IOV Labs Asia"), the Company's Singapore-based 50/50 joint venture company ("JVC") with IOV Labs Ltd ("IOV Labs") The Company advised that it had submitted its formal proposal for resolution of the JVA to IOV Labs on 1 December 2022. On 18 August 2023 the Company provided a further update stating that both parties agreed to proceed to a mediation process under the auspices of the Singapore Mediation Centre ('SMC'), Singapore's leading provider of alternative dispute resolution services. The mediation was conducted on Thursday 17 August 2023. However, despite Coinsilium's best efforts, unfortunately no mutually acceptable resolution was reached. In view of the fact that the mediation process has now run its course, both IOV Labs and Coinsilium have agreed in principle to wind up the JVC. As at the time of this report, both parties are currently working on expediting the winding up process for the JVC which is now entering its final stages. Post Year End Funding Update On 8 March 2024 the Group announced the placing of 18.9m new ordinary shares at 2.5 pence per share to raise GBP472,500 in gross proceeds for application against strategic investing activities and general working capital requirements. At the same time, the Group announced the allotment of 3.356m new ordinary shares on the same terms in settlement of various services received by the Group. The Group further announced the granting of 22.256m of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares at 3.75 pence per share, being one warrant attached to each subscription and service share allotted, exercisable for a period of 3 years from grant. The Directors' participation in the Subscription was as follows: Director No. Shares Subscription Value Eddy Travia 800,000 GBP 20,000 Malcolm Palle 800,000 GBP 20,000 The Financing underpins the Company's working capital position and importantly, enables an acceleration of certain operational and investing activities at a time when AI and Web3 are rapidly advancing and Coinsilium wishes to remain at the forefront of various Web3 technology initiatives. Financial Review Total comprehensive income, including fair value gains and losses on financial assets and digital assets, reported a loss for the period of GBP660,684 compared to a loss of GBP2,056,974 in the previous year. This result is largely driven by an increase in the fair value of digital asset tokens of GBP284,069 (compared with a decrease in the prior year of GBP1,289,582). As at 31 December 2023, cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP283,757 (2022: GBP667,816). Outlook The Company ended the period with the value of tradable crypto tokens of GBP466,341 and rights to future crypto tokens of GBP451,678 . Cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP283,757. Following the year end, the Company undertook a strategic financing with director participation raising approx. GBP470,000 in new cash funding in addition to seeing a substantial increase in the value of its crypto currency tokens (predominantly BTC and ETH), further bolstering the Company's strategic funding reserves. As an investment and advisory business focused on Web3 and blockchain technologies, Coinsilium's growth trajectory has historically been linked to the cycles in the crypto markets. In this sense, 2024 is already poised to be a pivotal year for the Company, with significant momentum across many macroeconomic fronts, heralding the arrival of a new bull market cycle for the crypto markets. The successful launch of Bitcoin ETFs in the US at the beginning of the year has been a game-changer, boosting investor confidence and driving substantial capital inflows into the sector. Additionally, the anticipated imminent launch of the Ethereum ETF further bolsters market optimism. These developments are underpinned by impressive statistics, with Bitcoin ETF trading volumes exceeding expectations and signalling strong institutional interest as over half of all US Hedge Funds now own BTC ETFs in some form. Bitcoin ETFs have now reached a significant milestone, with over 1 million BTC now held in custody by these investment vehicles. According to data shared by Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy, on X (formerly Twitter), more than 30 Bitcoin ETFs collectively own 1,002,343 BTC as of May 24, 2024. One of the most pivotal events this year was the Bitcoin Halving in Spring 2024. This event, which reduces the supply of new Bitcoin entering the market, establishes a new scarcity model. Historically, the Bitcoin Halving has catalysed bull phases in the digital assets value cycle, setting the stage for substantial long term price increases and market

