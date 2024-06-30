Anzeige
Sonntag, 30.06.2024
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
28.06.24
08:04 Uhr
Actusnews Wire
30.06.2024 14:23 Uhr
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): EXERCISE OF PURCHAS OPTION FOR SAID BENRAHMA

Lyon, June 30, 2024 - 2.00 pm.

Olympique Lyonnais announces that they have exercised the £12.3 million (€14.4 million) purchase option for Said Benrahma from West Ham United. The Algerian international, who joined on a £5.1 million (€6 million) paid loan during the winter transfer window, is now officially a Lyon player for the next 3 seasons.

OL is pleased to secure the services of Said Benrahma. The 28-year-old forward seamlessly integrated into the team, making 15 appearances and scoring 3 goals in just four months. Benrahma is now under contract with OL until June 30, 2027, with an option for an additional year.

West Ham retains a 10% sell-on clause on any future transfer profit.

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mptpZ8ZulmiZyWyalJxmnJeWapxqxWKZaJLJxpdvYp+caGmTm5pinJmYZnFnmmhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86534-240630-cp-benrahma-en.pdf

